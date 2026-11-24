Genius School is one of three revenue drivers of Genius Group, alongside Genius Academy and Genius Resorts, combining in the Company's Genius City Model.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group”,“GNS” or the“Company”), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced a $2 million expansion of Genius School, its AI-powered international school in Bali, Indonesia, approved by the School's board following record enrolments in October 2026. The expansion will increase student capacity, expand the High School campus and launch a new future lab, athletics center and Genius Community Hub at its flagship Nuanu Campus, as part of the Company's goal to establish Genius School as Asia's No.1 Future School.

The expansion will be delivered in three phases between January and August 2027, increasing the capacity of Genius School's to up to 1,050 students in the coming academic year. The developments and improvements included in the expansion plan are:



Future Lab and science labs: combining the latest in AI and robotics with arts, music, film and theatre, and Indonesia's robotics showcase for Genius School's recently announced nationwide Robotics Competition to be hosted in 2027.

AI-powered Space Capsules: Starlink-connected, interactive and immersive classrooms, for virtual class field trips: the first of their kind in South East Asia.

Community Club: including a Genius Café, parent co-working space and kids' club, which will also serve as the year-round base for Genius AI Academy and Genius Camps.

Study pods and creative spaces: breakout rooms for study, music, art and media.

Competition pool: a 25-metre competition-class swimming pool with gym, opening in May 2027 for physical education, swim squads, camps and national competitions.

Athletics facilities: an all-weather court with spectator seating for basketball, futsal, volleyball and school events, and a football pitch for national competitions.

Full Lifelong Learning Pathway: Early Learning, Primary, Middle and High School Campuses together with Genius Academy programs catering for toddlers to elders, with AI-powered programs preparing students for a post-Singularity future. Expanded academic pathways: Currently certified to deliver Cambridge IGCSE and A Level pathways, with application in process to introduce the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme, subject to IB authorisation, alongside the Genius Code accelerated learning courses and the Genius Apprentice programme.

Genius School opened Term 2 in October 2026 with a record intake of over 500 students after enrolments grew 38% year on year in September. Based on the current monthly growth in students, management anticipates Genius School will become the largest school in Bali Indonesia within the next 24 to 36 months.

Genius School's Board of Directors approved the 2027 expansion plan at their recent board meeting, together with a growth plan targeting 800 students by the end of 2027, an increase of 60% from the current 503 students. The plan extends over the next three years, with further expansions including the launch of the Company's Genius City project, with a forecast of 1,200 students by the end of 2029, and target revenue from Genius School of $14.9 million.

Genius School is one of three revenue drivers of Genius Group, alongside Genius Academy and Genius Resorts, combining in the Company's Genius City Model.

Roger James Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Genius Group, said:“AI is advancing faster than education systems can adapt, and parents are looking for schools that prepare their children for the world they will graduate into. Genius School combines world class academics with AI-powered, personalized learning, entrepreneurship and future-focused education. Our flagship campus at Nuanu City in Bali, Indonesia is experiencing record enrolments and rapid, profitable growth, demonstrating the demand for our future school model. Our upcoming expansion plan will give us a world-class campus from which to scale future Genius Schools globally.”









About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai.

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