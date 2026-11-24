MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-time GLP-1 patients pay $219 for their first three months of compounded semaglutide or $329 for compounded tirzepatide, billed in one payment. Ondra Plus then renews at $299 for semaglutide or $429 for tirzepatide every three months.









LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondra Health, a LegitScript-certified telehealth platform for medical weight management, is offering its lowest price to patients starting GLP-1 treatment for the first time. Through Ondra Plus, first-time patients pay $219 for three months of compounded semaglutide, which works out to $73 a month, or $329 for three months of compounded tirzepatide, about $110 a month. The price includes the provider consultation, medication, supplies and shipping. Both medications are compounded with vitamin B12, there is no membership fee, and the price stays the same if a provider adjusts the dose.

After the first three months, Ondra Plus renews at $299 every three months for semaglutide and $429 for tirzepatide unless the patient cancels before the refill date. The introductory price is for patients who have never taken a GLP-1 medication, including through another provider. Patients with prior GLP-1 use can choose Ondra Plus at its regular prices: $129 a month or $299 every three months for semaglutide, and $189 a month or $429 every three months for tirzepatide.

“People starting a GLP-1 for the first time want to know the full cost before they commit,” said an Ondra Health spokesperson.“Ondra Plus gives them our lowest price and states the renewal price up front.”

How Ondra Plus compares with Ondra's standard plans

Ondra Plus fills each prescription through one partner pharmacy network made up of Camel Compounding, White Label/Nova Pharmacy and Liberty Compounding, with the pharmacy assigned based on the patient's state and availability. Patients who want to choose their pharmacy and formulation can use Ondra's standard plans instead. Those plans are filled by Hallandale Pharmacy, Vials RX, Optio RX, Southend Pharmacy or Drug Crafters Pharmacy and cost $149 a month for semaglutide and $219 for tirzepatide on monthly billing, with lower per-month prices on longer plans.

Frequently asked questions about Ondra Plus

Who qualifies for the Ondra Plus introductory price?

Patients who have never taken a GLP-1 medication, including through another provider. Ondra Plus is not available in California or Puerto Rico, and a licensed provider decides whether treatment is appropriate.

How much does Ondra Plus cost after the first three months?

Ondra Plus renews at $299 every three months for semaglutide, about $100 a month, and $429 every three months for tirzepatide, $143 a month. Monthly billing is $129 for semaglutide and $189 for tirzepatide.

What is included in the price?

The provider consultation, medication compounded with vitamin B12, supplies and shipping. There is no membership fee, and the price stays the same at every dose. Patients can pay by card or with Klarna, Affirm or Afterpay.

Which pharmacy fills an Ondra Plus prescription?

One pharmacy in the Ondra Plus partner network: Camel Compounding, White Label/Nova Pharmacy or Liberty Compounding, assigned based on the patient's state and availability. All three are state-licensed U.S. compounding pharmacies. Ondra Health is a telehealth platform and does not compound or dispense medication.

Who prescribes Ondra Plus medications?

A licensed provider with Wasef Health, PC or Arora Health & Aesthetics, LLC reviews each patient's medical history and decides whether a compounded prescription is appropriate. Clinical oversight is led by David Wasef, MD, Medical Director of Wasef Health, PC (NPI 1790366326), and Sean Arora, MD, Founder and CEO of Arora Health & Aesthetics, LLC.

What if I live in California or want to choose my pharmacy?

Ondra's standard plans let patients request a pharmacy and formulation at intake. California patients can choose a standard plan with a pharmacy that ships there, such as Vials RX or Optio RX. Availability by state is listed on Ondra's Service Areas page.

Are compounded medications FDA-approved?

No. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved, and the FDA does not review them for safety, effectiveness or quality before they are marketed.

Is Ondra Health LegitScript-certified?

Yes. Ondra Health's certification can be verified at legitscript.com.

About Ondra Health

Ondra Health is an independently owned, Los Angeles–based, LegitScript-certified telehealth platform offering compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide through independent licensed providers and state-licensed U.S. compounding pharmacies. Ondra publishes its prices, pharmacy partners and provider groups at ondra.health.

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and are not therapeutically equivalent to FDA-approved drug products. All prescribing decisions are made solely by independent licensed providers.

Plan details and availability Semaglutide · Tirzepatide · Pharmacy partners · Meet our providers · Service areas · Refund policy

Media contact Ondra Health · ...th · (310) 571-8224

355 S. Grand Ave., Suite 2450, Los Angeles, CA 90071

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