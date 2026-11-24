MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A low-velocity corridor in the lower sandstone helps narrow the focus for proposed ground EM surveying at Astro in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca Basin

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTCQB: GURFF | FRA: Q3J0) (the“ Company”) is pleased to report results from its completed 2026 ambient noise tomography (“ANT”) survey at the Astro Project in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca Basin. The survey identified an area within the northeastern portion of the previously announced AS-1 anomaly as a priority area for a proposed ground electromagnetic (“EM”) survey. Within this area, a zone of lower seismic velocity in the sandstone tracks portions of the margins of the underlying conductive trend and aligns with nearby magnetic highs. Ground EM would help Global Uranium and project operator Cosa Resources Corp. (“Cosa”) define the conductors in greater detail and assess potential drill targets.

Astro lies in the eastern Athabasca Basin, approximately 28 kilometres west of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine (Figure 1). The 2025 airborne Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic (“ZTEM”) survey identified a conductive corridor approximately 25 kilometres long. Within it, the roughly 15-kilometre AS-1 trend was selected for follow-up because of its conductive response and bends that may reflect geological structure (Figure 2). The ANT survey covered the full AS-1 trend to examine the sandstone above the basement conductors. CAUR Technologies used recordings from 298 seismic stations to build a three-dimensional shear-wave velocity model and estimate the depth to the unconformity.



Up to 250 metres of relief at the sandstone-basement contact. The ANT model shows that the depth to basement varies by as much as 250 metres across the survey area, which may reflect structural offsets (Figure 3A). At all three historical drill holes within the survey area, modelled depths differed from historically logged depths by 3 to 33 meters. Priority area in northeastern AS-1. The ANT survey identified a zone of lower seismic velocity in the sandstone that follows part of the margin of the basement conductive trend mapped by the 2025 ZTEM survey (Figure 3B). Faulting or hydrothermal alteration could explain the lower velocities. The two surveys therefore point to the same part of AS-1 for follow-up, one from the response in the sandstone and the other from conductivity in the underlying basement.



Next steps

Global Uranium recently announced a flow-through offer targeting gross proceeds of $1.5 million at $0.70 per unit. Each unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.85 for two years from closing. If the offering closes, the Company intends to use the proceeds to fund the proposed ground EM program at Astro.

The proposed survey would map the position and geometry of the priority area within the AS-1 conductor in greater detail. Global Uranium and Cosa would compare those results with the sandstone anomaly and nearby magnetic features to determine whether any locations warrant drilling. Whether and when the survey proceeds will depend on closing the offering, contractor availability, program approval and any required permits. Drill testing would be needed to evaluate whether the anomalies are associated with uranium mineralization.

“We started with a 15-kilometre conductive trend and only one historical drill hole on the property. What's encouraging is that the ANT survey shows where the sandstone meets the eastern conductor,” said Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium.“That's where we'd focus ground EM. A more detailed picture would help us decide where a drill hole could best test that relationship.”

Global Uranium's interest in Astro

Global Uranium earned an initial 20% interest in Astro upon completing Phase 1 of its option agreement with Cosa. Completing Phase 2 would increase Global Uranium's interest to 35%, at which point the Company may elect to form a joint venture with Cosa or continue earning up to an 80% interest through the remaining phases.









Figure 1. Location of the Astro Project in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca Basin.









Figure 2. Basement conductivity from the 2025 ZTEM survey and the AS-1 target area.









Figure 3. (A) Modelled depth to the unconformity within the Astro Project boundary (metres below ground). The dashed orange box shows the area enlarged in Panel B. (B) The solid orange outline shows the part of CAUR's interpreted lower-sandstone low-velocity corridor within the Astro Project boundary, over modelled basement conductivity from the 2025 ZTEM survey.

TECHNICAL NOTE

The orange outline in Figure 3B traces CAUR Technologies' interpreted lower-sandstone low-velocity corridor within the Astro Project boundary. CAUR calculated shear-wave velocity differences relative to the expected sandstone velocity at the same depth and averaged them from 500 metres below ground to 200 metres above the modelled unconformity. Historical exploration results provide qualitative context (Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database files 74-0015, 74H13-0009, 74H11-0113, 74G16-0010, 74H13-0015 and 74H13-0016).

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. Its portfolio includes the Wing Lake Project in the Mudjatik Domain of northern Saskatchewan, the Astro Project in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca Basin, the Airline Project in Wyoming's northern Wind River Basin, and additional projects in Wyoming's Gas Hills and Great Divide districts.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ungad Chadda

CEO

587-330-0045

...

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the interpretation and possible geological causes of the ANT anomalies, the anticipated closing and gross proceeds of the flow-through offering, the intended use of those proceeds to fund the proposed ground EM program, the availability of a contractor, the scope and timing of any such program, the potential use of its results to identify targets for drilling, and the Company's ability to retain its initial 20% interest, earn additional interests in Astro and form a joint venture with Cosa. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including assumptions that the historical and geophysical data provide a reasonable basis for planning follow-up work, the offering will close on the announced terms, the Company and Cosa will agree on the scope and budget of proposed programs, and the necessary funding, contractors, permits and approvals will be available when required. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The offering may not close or may raise less than anticipated, which could delay or prevent the proposed ground EM program. These factors include the risk that the Company relinquishes its initial 20% interest if it terminates the option agreement before completing Phase 2 or fails to meet the Phase 2 conditions within the applicable period. The Company may also fail to earn additional interests or form a joint venture with Cosa. The parties may disagree on exploration scope or timing, and financing constraints, contractor availability, permitting delays or changes in project parameters may delay or prevent ground EM surveying or drilling. Geophysical anomalies may have causes unrelated to uranium mineralization, exploration may be unsuccessful, and the geology of nearby deposits and mines may differ from that of Astro. Additional risks include operational, financing, capitalization, liquidity, title, environmental and regulatory risks, including failure to obtain required CSE approvals for share issuances under the option agreement or the licences and permits required for exploration. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at









