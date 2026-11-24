MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International premium Irish brand reports 21% higher conversion and 23% more revenue per session, demonstrating the commercial value of specialist AI in search and merchandising

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the infrastructure platform powering agentic commerce, today said its customer Dubarry of Ireland, the international premium footwear and clothing brand, converted more of the demand reaching its online stores, growing online revenue by 18% on 4% fewer website sessions, after consolidating search and merchandising using Rezolve Commerce, the discovery product in Rezolve Ai's connected platform.

Rezolve Commerce brings search, recommendations and merchandising together on the e-commerce technology a retailer already runs and turns customer intent into transactions. With Black Friday days away in the first agentic holiday season, the result shows what a retailer gains by converting the shoppers it already has.

Founded in Ballinasloe, Ireland, in 1937, Dubarry sells premium footwear, clothing and accessories for country and sailing pursuits, including its signature Galway boot. It has operations in Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands and the United States, and dedicated online storefronts for Ireland, the UK, the US, France, Benelux and German-speaking Europe.

Dubarry has run search and merchandising on a single Rezolve Ai platform since mid-2024. The platform automates product ordering and recommendations, factors stock availability into ranking and gives the team controls to promote seasonal ranges and new launches. Across its online markets, Dubarry reported these results:1



Online revenue rose 18% while website sessions fell 4%.

Conversion rose 21%. Orders rose 16%, and revenue per session rose 23%.



“There is enough automation that we don't need to intervene and configure week to week,” said Tara Cahalin, Senior eCommerce Merchandiser at Dubarry of Ireland.

Adobe forecasts US online sales of $12.9 billion on Black Friday, and Shopify's 2026 Global Holiday Retail Report found that 65% of shoppers plan to use AI for at least one shopping task this season. Consumers who compare options with AI arrive at a retailer's website with clearer intent, and every retailer needs to convert that intent into orders.

“This Black Friday is the first of the agentic era,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai.“AI assistants can now compare every retailer in seconds, so every visit a retailer wins has never been worth more. The retailers that convert that AI-empowered demand will own this season.”

“Our opportunity is to earn a lasting role in how retailers convert that demand,” Wagner added.“When search and merchandising run through one platform, Rezolve Ai becomes part of how a retailer operates. Measurable value and deep integration make specialist AI sticky, and sticky is exactly what shareholders should look for.”

Better Conversion Builds a Stronger Business

Converting more of the demand a retailer already has gives it a stronger base for investing in customer acquisition. Retailers using Rezolve Commerce for search and merchandising can add RezolvePay for checkout and payments, Rezolve Reward for card-linked loyalty offers inside banking apps and Rezolve Insight for analytics that link searches to completed sales, all through the same integration.

Read the full customer case study at

The November investor presentation is available on Rezolve Ai's investor relations website at .

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce and engagement. Its technology helps retailers, brands, financial institutions and commerce platforms create intelligent, personalized customer experiences across search, discovery, engagement and transaction journeys.

Rezolve Ai's platform is designed to connect consumers, merchants, banks and payment providers through intelligent commerce infrastructure that makes customer interactions more relevant, measurable and valuable. Through its AI-powered commerce capabilities and Reward's financial engagement platform, Rezolve Ai is building the infrastructure for the next generation of personalized and agentic commerce.

Media Contact

Urmee Khan

Group Director of Communications & Corporate Affairs

...

+44 774 978 3004

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about future platform adoption, customer relationships, the development of agentic commerce, commercial opportunities and business growth.

These statements reflect management's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to customer purchasing and renewal decisions, implementation performance, retail trading conditions, competition and other risks described in Rezolve Ai's Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Results described for individual customers do not predict results for other deployments. Third-party data, forecasts and survey results have not been independently verified.

________________________

1Source: Dubarry online analytics, all markets. The comparison periods run from Nov. 1, 2022, to Dec. 1, 2023, and from Nov. 1, 2024, to Dec. 1, 2025. Conversion is orders divided by sessions, and revenue is expressed in euros, including converted UK and US sales.