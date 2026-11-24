“Our corporate issuer clients rely on us to advise them on complex regulatory requirements in connection with their capital raising needs, our investor clients seek our counsel on how to protect their interests when deploying capital, and our placement agent clients value our ability to execute transactions amid constantly evolving market dynamics,” said Ross Carmel, named partner at SRFC.“We're very proud that we continue to achieve such strong recognition across the PIPE and private placement league tables.”

PlacementTracker, part of EPFR, Inc., is a leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and private placement markets. Legal counsel league table rankings exclude all Rule 144A offerings, equity lines of credit, at-the-market transactions, rights offerings, bought deals and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC markets.

“I'm very encouraged by our continued momentum through Q3,” said Evan Cappelli, managing partner of SRFC's Corporate and Securities Department.“The relentless efforts of our hardworking attorneys and staff are what make achievements like these possible. Congratulations to our entire team for another exemplary quarter.”

“Our clients expect sound judgment and give us their trust when they choose us to advise them,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at SRFC.“This means a great deal to us. Our focus is on earning that trust with each transaction we handle, through the rest of 2026, and as we venture into 2027.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a nationally recognized law firm of approximately 70 attorneys with corporate, securities, litigation, trusts and estates and tax practices, serving clients from all over the world. Our mission is to solve our clients' most complicated legal problems and achieve their business goals in an expeditious, commercial and innovative manner.

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