MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chairman and CEO David Kim discusses the company's expansion into grocery retail, its growing distribution network and the strategy behind its consumer packaged goods business.

New York, NY, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Transcript, an independent financial publication, has published an interview with David Kim, Chairman and CEO of GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GENK), discussing the company's expansion of its Korean BBQ products into grocery stores and its increased focus on consumer packaged goods.







GEN Korean BBQ House logo

Read the full interview with David Kim

GEN Restaurant Group is extending its Korean BBQ brand beyond its restaurant operations and into the grocery market. Kim said the company began its consumer packaged goods business approximately a year before the interview and had already exceeded 2,000 retail“doors.”

“We only started this a year ago, and miraculously, we're blessed that we're able to exceed 2,000 doors in such a short period of time,” Kim said.

The company's products are carried by major grocery retailers including Safeway, Albertsons and Stater Bros. Kim also discussed regional placements at Costco, ongoing demonstrations and negotiations with retailers on the East Coast and in other parts of the country.

A central part of the strategy is the ability to bring the same products served in GEN Korean BBQ restaurants to grocery-store customers. Kim explained that the company uses the same meats and sauces, repackaging the restaurant products in smaller portions for retail sale.

“The experience, the taste profile, and everything translated,” he said.

Kim also described the difference in capital requirements between opening restaurants and expanding through grocery distribution. Korean BBQ restaurants require substantial investment in specialized equipment and infrastructure, while GEN contracts with outside manufacturers for its packaged products rather than investing in its own manufacturing facilities.

“We don't own any manufacturing plants because that's a very heavy investment,” Kim said.

The interview also addresses the company's decision to focus management attention on its consumer packaged goods business, the role of Korean food's growing cultural visibility in the U.S. market, and the distribution and marketing challenges involved in expanding nationally.

“That's why we kept the brand, we kept the CPG side of the business, because we think that's where the hockey-stick growth is going to happen,” Kim said.







David Kim, Chairman and CEO of GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

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