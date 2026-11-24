Results position REV for accelerated resource evaluation and advancement toward commercialization with planned near-term additional perforations and a second well

REV Video: Why Helium Matters



KELOWNA, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the“Company”) (CSE: REVX; OTC: REVFF; FSE: 7FF) reports that initial testing at the Aden Dome, its 100%-owned maiden well along the Montana-Alberta border, has successfully flowed Helium-bearing gas to surface at peak raw gas rates up to 4.88 million cubic feet per day (4.88 MMcf/d) with an average Helium concentration of 0.93%. Less than one-third of the reservoir interval has been tested so far (2 meters out of 6.5 meters) while the Aden Dome's scale and structural integrity (4 square miles of interpreted four-way closure at the Devonian Beaverhill Lake level) strongly support the potential for additional wells.

Through Aden and a growing pipeline of other compelling Helium targets across increasing acreage in Montana and southernmost Alberta, REV is rapidly emerging as a leading explorer and developer of this newly designated critical material that's integral to American economic and national security. Now anchored by a foundational asset at Aden, REV has the momentum and the right team to efficiently and aggressively scale up what management believes is a unique multi-project Helium discovery and development opportunity over the coming weeks and months.

Aden Dome Discovery Highlights



Strong pressure buildup: Following perforation, the well demonstrated a strong and immediate pressure response, with wellhead pressure increasing from a reading of zero to approximately 1,354 psi (9,337 kPa (kilopascals)) within just 15 minutes, before reaching approximately 1,400 psi (9,653 kPa) after the one-hour shut-in.

Exceptional Reservoir Recovery: Following each successive flow period across multiple choke sizes, wellhead pressure has demonstrated rapid recovery, consistently rebuilding to or exceeding the initial one-hour shut-in pressure of approximately 1,400 psi (9,653 kPa).

High-rate flow to surface: Short-term flow test with a 40/64” choke at a peak rate flowed 4.88 MMcf/d, with a flowing tubing pressure of approximately 647 psi (4,459 kPa). The reservoir interval was stimulated with 15% HCL. Throughout the several flow periods, no formation water was produced and all load fluid from the stimulation was recovered.

Helium Content and Gas Composition: Independent laboratory analysis conducted by AGAT Laboratories confirmed a Helium concentration of 0.93% in the produced gas stream, with nitrogen being the predominant carrier gas with no significant CO2 or water, representing a favorable gas composition from both an operational and commercial perspective. A small amount of methane with the gas stream allows REV to power itself with a fuel gas skid or potentially sell this product to natural gas producers, with gas infrastructure nearby, for an alternative revenue source. Significant discovery upside: The Aden Dome is a large, well-defined anticlinal feature spanning approximately six square sections (3,840 acres) with approximately 4 square miles of interpreted four-way structural closure based on the Company's interpretation of seismic and offset well data. This substantial geological trap, combined with initial reservoir performance, gives the REV geological team strong confidence in Aden's near-term exploration upside.



Mr. Steve Halabura, REV's Lead Technical Advisor, commented:“Aden is an impressive Helium discovery and supports the robust geological model our team unveiled more than a year ago for a massive area extending from Montana into southernmost Alberta and south central Saskatchewan, covering Genesis and adjacent trends, prospective for many more Helium deposits and of course the world's first large-scale commercial discoveries of Natural Hydrogen across large parts of Saskatchewan that we're targeting through MAX Power. REV's area and commodity of focus, and its pipeline of quality projects, gives the Company exciting potential with Aden now serving as a template for additional near-term Helium discoveries. Our team's science-driven approach is paying off – this discovery further validates our group's geological targeting and execution capabilities.”

CEO Commentary

Mr. Jordan Potts, REV Exploration CEO:“Flowing more than 4 million cubic feet of Helium-bearing gas per day from our very first well, with less than one-third of a reservoir perforated, is an outstanding result. Our team executed exceptionally well from interpretation through drilling, completions and testing. The clean gas composition is exactly what we hoped to see.

“Aden Dome is a large structure, and our job now is to prove up its scale and potential commerciality following these exciting initial flow results. After analyzing all data and consulting with GLJ, we look forward to completing more perforations at Aden very soon to expand this discovery, while also drilling a second well designed to investigate reservoir continuity, lateral connectivity, and the potential extent of the Helium-bearing accumulation.”

Mr. Potts concluded:“We are strategically positioned to achieve our goal of building REV into a leading primary Helium producer serving America's critical material needs.”

Test Details

Encouraged by the strong initial pressure buildup, REV's technical team immediately commenced flow testing across multiple choke sizes, achieving peak gas flow rates of 4.88 MMcf/d, strong flowing tubing pressures and consistently rapid pressure recovery following successive flow periods, with no observable evidence of material reservoir pressure depletion during initial testing. These observations are preliminary and subject to the pressure transient analysis being conducted by GLJ as part of its independent reservoir analysis that will also evaluate permeability and potential productive capacity, supporting the Company's next phase of work and development planning.

These highly encouraging results demonstrate substantial initial reservoir energy and gas deliverability, further supported by independent laboratory analysis confirming an average Helium concentration of 0.93%. The combination of strong initial flow performance, rapid pressure rebound and confirmed Helium content represents a significant technical milestone, reinforcing the Company's confidence in the potential scale and commercial development opportunity of the Aden Dome Helium discovery.

Figure 1: Aden Dome Map









NEXT STEPS – ACCELERATING RESERVOIR EVALUATION AND COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT

Following the successful initial flow testing at Aden Dome, REV is advancing a focused program designed to further evaluate the discovery and establish a potential pathway toward commercial Helium production.

The Company's immediate priorities include:



Continued Well Evaluation: Further assessment of reservoir deliverability, pressure performance and sustained production potential, while the Natural Hydrogen opportunity in the basement complex has yet to be tested.

Additional Reservoir Testing: Evaluation of the remaining 4.5 meters of identified net reservoir interval for potential near-term completion and testing.

Follow-Up Drilling: REV is immediately working on plans to drill a nearby delineation well at Aden to investigate reservoir continuity, pressure communication and potential resource extent.

Commercial Engineering: Continued preliminary engineering, Helium processing evaluation, production facility planning and assessment of long-lead equipment requirements. Broader Exploration: Advancement of additional high-impact Helium drilling targets within REV's expanding North American project portfolio. At REV's 6,171-acre West Butte Project, 20 miles west-southwest of Aden, the team will use the Aden results alongside its proprietary 3D seismic survey to rank stacked Devonian carbonate and deeper sandstone targets as permitting advances. REV is also targeting additional prospective acreage across the Northern Great Plains.



Figure 2: Drilling of New Helium Discovery at Aden Dome with Montana's Sweet Grass Hills in Background







Why This Matters to Investors

REV is pursuing a series of high-purity, high-flowing Helium deposits across the Northern Great Plains. At the Aden Dome along the Montana-Alberta border, less than one-third of a single reservoir interval has delivered excellent results with peak raw gas flow rates up to 4.88 million cubic feet per day at an average Helium concentration of 0.93%, well above the generally accepted economic threshold of 0.30%. The team that drilled, completed and tested this well on schedule and on budget now has another potential 4.5 meters of the interval to test. A planned second well will test how far the discovery may extend. The combination of a large mapped structural closure, encouraging reservoir characteristics, and exceptional initial gas deliverability provides a compelling foundation for delineation drilling and potential multi-well development, subject to further confirmation of reservoir continuity and productive capacity.

West Butte gives REV a chance to make a separate discovery just 20 miles to the west-southwest of Aden in Montana's Sweet Grass Hills. The team has already mapped stacked drill targets on this 6,171-acre Montana project using proprietary 3D seismic. It can now use the Aden well data to optimize targets and further increase the odds of discovery. REV also has other land packages in its portfolio and is actively pursuing the acquisition of other potential Helium-producing properties in the region to quickly scale the opportunity for shareholders.

The U.S. Department of Energy designated Helium a critical material in late October 2026. With this exciting early discovery, REV is squarely focused on Aden's development potential, repeating its exploration success in Montana and elsewhere in the Northern Great Plains, and acquiring other highly strategic Helium assets to build shareholder value and a leading brand and producer in a sector that's increasingly important to U.S. economic and national security.

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors focused on America's Northern Great Plains and southernmost Alberta along the Montana border. The Company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 10,600 acres, in addition to a series of PNG leases in Alberta along the Montana-Alberta border, including the Aden Dome Project. REV also owns 6 million shares of MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF) and 12.4 million shares of Major Gold Corp., a private company that is pursuing a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Unit 220 – 1060 Manhattan Dr.

Kelowna, BC V1Y 9X9

Tel: 604-682-7970

...

REVexploration.com

Jordan Potts, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

...

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively,“forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding evaluation of initial flow and pressure data at the Aden Well, additional perforations, delineation drilling and its timing, sustained deliverability, preliminary facilities planning and potential commercialization; the permitting and drilling of wells at West Butte; the advancement, prioritization and evaluation of exploration prospects; the geological potential of the Company's properties, including for Helium and Natural Hydrogen; the proposed listing of Major Gold Corp. on the TSX Venture Exchange; and the Company's future business strategy and objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations and reasonable assumptions as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the availability of drilling equipment, technical personnel and service providers; operating and weather conditions; the accuracy and reliability of geological, geophysical and other technical information; the Company's ability to obtain required permits and financing on reasonable terms if required; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to mineral and natural gas exploration and development, including the risk that exploration or drilling results may not confirm geological interpretations or expectations; risks inherent in drilling operations, including mechanical failure, hole instability, cost overruns, delays and accidents; the risk that initial flow rates may be revised or may not be sustained; uncertainty regarding reservoir continuity, repeatability at other targets and commercial viability; the speculative nature of early-stage exploration properties; permitting, land tenure, environmental compliance, regulatory and community relations risks; commodity price volatility; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; access to capital; dilution; reliance on key personnel, third-party consultants and contractors; and general economic, market, political and social uncertainties. Investors should review the risk factors and other disclosure contained in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

