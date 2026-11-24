MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On-schedule Polaris Forge 2 milestone establishes the foundation for the next 50 MW of customer deliveries, reinforcing repeatable execution against more than $41 billion in contracted base-term lease revenue

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD), a U.S. based AI data center infrastructure company specializing in the design, development, ownership and operation of large-scale, purpose-built campuses serving hyperscale off-takers under long-term contracts, today announced it has completed base-build commissioning for the first 75 MW of its initial 150 MW data center building at Polaris Forge 2 in Harwood, North Dakota. Within this phase, the Company has completed the integrated fit-out of the first 25 MW data hall and achieved Ready for Service on schedule.

The milestone marks the first Ready for Service achievement at Applied Digital's second AI Factory campus, following the delivery of 250 MW operational critical IT load at Polaris Forge 1 in Ellendale, North Dakota. With the base-build infrastructure for the full 75 MW phase successfully tested and commissioned, the remaining 50 MW can now advance through fit-out and customer delivery.

“AI infrastructure demand is not theoretical for us. It's backed by long-term customer commitments, and our focus is on delivering against them,” said Wes Cummins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Digital.“With our second campus now reaching Ready for Service on schedule, we're demonstrating that our execution model is repeatable. The ability to consistently turn contracted demand into delivered AI capacity is what will define the leaders in this industry, and that's exactly what we're doing at Applied Digital.”

The building is fully leased as part of the customer's 200 MW long-term lease at Polaris Forge 2, contributing to Applied Digital's portfolio of more than $41 billion in contracted base-term lease revenue. Each 150 MW building at the AI Factory Campus is commissioned in two 75 MW phases, with three 25 MW data halls tested and commissioned together during each phase.

This achievement underscores Applied Digital's ability to execute against contracted hyperscaler demand, applying consistent engineering standards, construction processes and operational expertise to deliver purpose-built AI infrastructure across multiple campuses.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) is a U.S. based AI infrastructure company specializing in the design, development, ownership and operation of large-scale, purpose-built AI data center campuses.

Combining the fundamentals of technical real estate with the specialized requirements of digital infrastructure, the Company provides the mission-critical power, advanced liquid cooling and connectivity required to support artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads. Applied Digital's AI Factory campuses are leased to hyperscale customers under long-term contracts, combining specialized infrastructure assets with predictable, long-term revenue streams.

Through its repeatable approach to design, development and operations, Applied Digital delivers highly engineered infrastructure designed to support the demanding requirements of AI computing at scale.

Learn more at applieddigital.com or follow @APLDdigital on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives, and future financing plans. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as“will,”“continue,”“build,”“future,”“increase,”“drive,”“believe,”“look,”“ahead,”“confident,”“proven,”“deliver,”“outlook,”“expect,”“project” and“predict.” Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements that reflect perspectives and expectations regarding lease agreements and any current or prospective data center campus development; (ii) statements about the high-performance computing (HPC) industry; (iii) statements of company plans and objectives, including the company's evolving business model, or estimates or predictions of actions by suppliers; (iv) statements of future economic performance; (v) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the company or its business; and (vi) the company's plans to obtain future project financing. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the company's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: our ability to complete construction of our data center campuses as planned; the satisfaction of conditions to effectiveness under our lease agreements, including the execution and regulatory approval of related power supply agreements; whether or not our customers exercise the renewal options under their leases with us; the lead time of customer acquisition and leasing decisions and related internal approval processes; changes to artificial intelligence and HPC infrastructure needs and their impact on future plans; costs related to the HPC operations and strategy; our ability to timely deliver any services required in connection with completion of installation under lease agreements; our ability to raise additional capital to fund the ongoing datacenter construction and operations; our ability to obtain financing of datacenter leases and more broadly for our development and general corporate activities; our dependence on principal customers, including our ability to execute and perform our obligations under our leases with key customers; our ability to timely and successfully build new hosting facilities with the appropriate contractual margins and efficiencies; power or other supply disruptions and equipment failures; the inability to comply with regulations, developments and changes in regulations; cash flow and access to capital; availability of financing to continue to grow our business; decline in demand for our products and services; maintenance of third party relationships; and conditions in the debt and equity capital markets. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections captioned“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors,” and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at , on the company's website ( ) under“Investors,” or on request from the company. Information in this press release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and the company does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.

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