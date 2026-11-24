MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Municipal deployments expand as adoption of mobile license plate recognition continues

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ CORP (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or“the Company”), a provider of AI-based computer vision technologies, today announced continued expansion of its Mobile License Plate Identification (MLPI) technology, with nine additional systems deployed or ordered for municipal applications across the United States.

The nine additional systems represent approximately $198,000 in initial order value. Eight of the systems include software subscriptions, which together are expected to generate approximately $30,000 in annual recurring revenue.

The announcement builds on the Company's October 2025 report of eight new MLPI deployments across multiple sectors, reflecting continued adoption of the Company's mobile vehicle recognition technology.

The latest expansion includes four systems now operational in a major West Texas municipality, with one additional system expected to become operational shortly. Four additional systems in a Northern California municipality are also expected to become operational soon, bringing the total to nine systems.

OMNIQ by the Numbers



112% growth in MLPI systems since October 2025, from eight to 17

9 new municipal systems in West Texas and Northern California

4 operational; 5 expected to go live shortly

67 airports use OMNIQ's AI-powered vehicle recognition technology Millions of vehicles identified each week across OMNIQ systems



Together, these deployments and orders represent continued momentum for OMNIQ's MLPI technology, particularly in municipal environments where parking enforcement, vehicle identification, and operational efficiency are priorities.

OMNIQ's MLPI solutions use AI-powered license plate recognition technology installed on mobile platforms, allowing authorized personnel to identify vehicles and support enforcement operations while moving through designated areas. The technology can support parking compliance, permit verification, and other vehicle-related enforcement applications, depending on customer requirements.

Unlike traditional fixed-camera installations, mobile systems provide flexibility for municipalities seeking to expand enforcement coverage without requiring permanent infrastructure at every location. The technology can also help departments improve operational efficiency by automating vehicle identification and reducing manual processes.

“We're seeing continued demand for MLPI as more municipalities look for practical ways to improve their enforcement operations,” said Shai Lustgarten, chairman and CEO of OMNIQ.“These new deployments build on the progress we made last year and reflect the growing role of our technology in helping customers work more efficiently.”

The latest activity follows OMNIQ's broader expansion of its AI-powered vehicle recognition portfolio, which serves applications in public safety, parking management, access control, and transportation infrastructure.

As municipalities evaluate ways to modernize enforcement operations and make better use of existing personnel, OMNIQ continues to support customers with configurable mobile and fixed vehicle recognition solutions.

ABOUT OMNIQ

OMNIQ CORP. uses patented and proprietary artificial intelligence to deliver machine vision image processing solutions, including data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

Our solutions help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and other environments.

Our principal solutions include hardware, software, communications, automated management services, technical services, and support. Our experienced team helps customers simplify integration and deploy practical solutions across complex operating environments.

Privacy and Data Security Commitment

OMNIQ solutions are built to meet the privacy and data protection requirements of the agencies that use them. License plate data is processed and stored in a private network, and access is limited to authorized personnel at the contracting agency. Data is retained and purged according to the agency's policy and applicable state law. OMNIQ does not sell plate data or share it with third parties for commercial purposes.

For more information about OMNIQ Corp. and its innovative solutions, please visit .

INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This release contains“forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words“anticipate,”“may,”“would,”“will,”“expect,”“estimate,”“can,”“believe,”“potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements made in this press release regarding the expected timing of the MLPI deployments, anticipated recurring revenue, and additional municipal agreements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for the Company's products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, the Company's ability to manage credit and debt structures from vendors, debt holders and secured lenders, the Company's ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in OMNIQ Corp.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding revenue growth, driving sales, operational and financial initiatives, cost reduction and profitability, and simplification of operations. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting OMNIQ Corp., please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at SEC.gov. OMNIQ Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Contact

Company

HAYDEN IR:

Brett Maas

(646) 536-7331

...

James Carbonara

(646)-755-7412

...