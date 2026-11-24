MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latigo Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LTGO) (“Latigo” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative non-opioid pain medicines, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 9Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 30, 2026, at 12:55 p.m. ET.

The Latigo management team will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days and can be accessed by visiting the News & Events section of the Latigo Biotherapeutics website.

About Latigo Biotherapeutics

Latigo Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative non-opioid pain medicines. Latigo's drug candidates are designed to rapidly and effectively stop the transmission of pain without the risk of addiction. The Company's lead product candidate, onzotrigine (previously referred to as LTG-001), is an oral NaV1.8 ion channel inhibitor intended to provide fast-acting, opioid-sparing relief for the treatment of acute pain. LTG-321 is an oral NaV1.8 inhibitor being developed for chronic musculoskeletal pain. Additionally, Latigo is advancing research of additional NaV1.8 inhibitors that can address alternative formulation and delivery approaches as well as other ion channel targets for the treatment of pain. Learn more at latigobio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“continue,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plans,”“potential,” or“will,” or similar expressions which concern the Company's strategy, plans, projections, or intentions. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future plans and prospects; the Company's ability to execute on its research and development plans, including its planned and ongoing clinical trials and non-clinical studies for its product candidates, including onzotrigine, LTG-321, and additional NaV1.8 inhibitors; and the intended therapeutic benefits of the Company's product candidates. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Company's forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, that the Company has a limited operating history and no history of commercializing products; that the Company has incurred substantial losses since its inception and may never achieve or maintain profitability; that the Company will require substantial additional financing to achieve its goals; risks and uncertainties related to delays in its clinical trials, the discovery, development and regulation of its existing or future product candidates, including the uncertainty of related costs and regulatory filings, and that results from clinical trials or other studies may not support further development; risk that results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trials or real-world results; risks related to the legal and regulatory framework for the industry, and potential exposure to legal proceedings, regulatory inquiries, and other legal matters; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those described from time to time under the caption“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 filed with the SEC on November 5, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

...

Media Contact:

Michael Fitzhugh

LifeSci Communications

...