MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation highlights clinical findings for INX-315 in combination with abemaciclib and fulvestrant in patients with HR+/HER2-negative advanced breast cancer following progression on prior CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incyclix Bio, LLC, a next-generation cell cycle control company developing INX-315, a novel, potent and selective CDK2 inhibitor for the treatment of advanced and resistant cancer, today announced that clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating INX-315 in combination with abemaciclib and fulvestrant will be presented at the 2026 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), December 8–11, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas, during a Poster Spotlight Session.

The presentation will highlight findings from patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) advanced breast cancer whose disease has progressed following prior CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy.

“Treatment resistance remains a significant challenge for patients with advanced breast cancer, underscoring the need for new therapeutic approaches,” said Patrick Roberts, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Incyclix Bio.“We look forward to the presentation of the latest clinical findings at SABCS and sharing additional insights into INX-315's potential when combined with abemaciclib and fulvestrant. These data will inform our continued development of INX-315 as we plan a registrational trial.”

The INX-315-01 study (NCT05735080) is a first-in-human, open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary antitumor activity of INX-315, including in combination with fulvestrant, with or without abemaciclib. The upcoming presentation will focus on the triplet combination in patients whose disease has progressed following prior CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy.

Details for the SABCS Poster Spotlight Presentation:

Presentation Title: Phase I/II Trial of INX-315, an oral selective CDK2 inhibitor, in combination with abemaciclib and fulvestrant after progression on a CDK4/6 inhibitor and endocrine therapy in HR+/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer

Presentation Number: PS10-6

Presenter: Antoinette Tan, MD, MHSc, Chair of the Department of Cancer Medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Chief of Breast Medical Oncology at Atrium Health Levine Center

Date: Friday, December 11, 2026

Time: 7:00–8:30 a.m. CST

Location: Room 301 ABC

About Incyclix Bio

Incyclix Bio is a next-generation cell cycle control company advancing precision treatments that target the aberrant proliferation driving many cancers. The company's lead compound, INX-315, is a potent and selective cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) inhibitor in clinical development. Incyclix Bio is a scientific leader in understanding cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) and their role in the cell cycle as attractive therapeutic targets across many tumor types, including ovarian, breast and lung cancers. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, Incyclix Bio was founded by pioneers in CDK inhibitor discovery, research and development. For more information, visit incyclixbio.com.

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