MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recent awards across solar, transportation and energy infrastructure underscore customer demand across sectors, continued organic growth, and the expanding global reach of the DaaS network

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech” or the“Company”), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), and enterprise SaaS solutions, announces a summary of recent commercial milestones, led by a consolidated contracted revenue backlog of more than C$20 million (approximately US$14 million). In recent weeks, the Company's Drone as a Service business has announced new contract awards with solar, transportation and oil and gas customers in the United States and Canada, along with management estimates of follow-on work with several of those customers. These additional contracts total approximately US$1.8 million with identified potential follow-on business of US$3.5 million.

“Our Drone as a Service network is now winning work in three infrastructure markets central to our strategy: solar, transportation and energy,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“In each case, an established local surveying team won the contract, and with several of these customers we see a path to follow-on assignments over the life of the project. Combined with more than C$20 million in contracted backlog, these awards give us continued organic growth and greater visibility into future revenue as we integrate drones and AI data processing into our service delivery.”

Highlights include:



ZenaTech announced contracted revenue backlog surpassed C$20 million, or approximately US$14 million, representing the estimated value of signed contracted revenue expected to be recognized in future reporting periods. The backlog reflects customer commitments across the Company's Drone as a Service and enterprise SaaS segments.

A U.S. Drone as a Service location won multiple bids with an initial aggregate value of US$1 million to perform drone-based topographic surveys for a U.S. utility company's solar infrastructure construction project. Subject to successful execution and additional contract awards, management estimates the project could generate up to US$2.5 million in additional revenue over the next two years.





ZenaTech's Drone as a Service business entered the solar surveying market with two contract awards totaling more than US$110,000 for a solar school campus and municipal projects. A third project valued at about US$60,000 is expected to be awarded within 90 days, and management expects the client to generate approximately US$600,000 in revenue over the next 12 months.



A Mid-Atlantic Region Drone as a Service location signed three new construction survey contracts for Virginia and South Carolina government transportation infrastructure projects. This brings the location's current and recently completed transportation awards this year to eight projects across three states with contract revenue on these projects totaling over US$500,000.

Drone as a Service secured survey contracts with an established Canadian oil and gas producer and a large energy infrastructure company. Combined, the projects represent C$1 million (approximately US$680,000) in work, including C$270,000 currently under contract and approximately C$700,000 of follow-on work expected upon successful execution of the current work.



ZenaTech's Drone as a Service platform provides business and government customers with subscription-based drone services using its own ZenaDrone product platforms, for a host of surveying, inspections, maintenance, power washing, and precision agriculture solutions, eliminating the need for customers to own, operate and maintain commercial-grade drone fleets. Through the acquisition of established, profitable but under-digitized service businesses, ZenaTech is building a scalable global DaaS network and AI autonomy platform. The Company currently operates almost 45 global DaaS locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, UAE, and Australia.

This release summarizes information previously announced by the Company in the press releases linked above and does not update those announcements. Contracted revenue backlog is not a measure of revenue recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), does not represent cash received, and should not be considered a guarantee of future revenue. Follow-on work and anticipated revenue described in this release reflect management's current estimates based on project scope, customer discussions and prior work history, are not contractually committed, and may be reduced, delayed, or cancelled. Contracted and anticipated amounts are not equivalent to recognized revenue.

For the convenience of U.S. investors, Canadian dollar amounts have been converted into U.S. dollars at US$1.00 = C$1.43 and are subject to exchange rate fluctuations.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company that specializes in AI autonomy drone platforms to transform commercial, government, and defense sectors. Its subsidiaries include drone manufacturing through ZenaDrone, a global Drone as a Service (DaaS) business, and an enterprise SaaS division of software brands. The Company is executing an acquisition-led DaaS roll-up strategy to digitize and automate legacy service industries like land surveys and inspections, driving drone-based scalable, recurring revenue growth. With an operating footprint spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, ZenaTech is advancing AI drones for applications such as agriculture and logistics, as well as ISR, cargo, and counter-UAS for U.S. defense and NATO allies. The company is investing in R&D initiatives for next-generation technologies, including wildfire management, drone swarms, quantum computing, and advanced AI autonomy to capture long-term opportunities in key markets.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures AI-powered multifunction autonomous drone solutions integrating machine learning, predictive analytics, and advanced computing technologies, for government, defense, and industrial applications. This includes multifunctional drones for surveying, inspections, logistics, security, and defense applications. Its product portfolio under development includes the ZenaDrone 1000 for ISR defense and specialized cargo, the IQ Nano for indoor inventory management and security, the IQ Square for outdoor inspections and maintenance, the IQ Quad for land surveying, the IQ Aqua, for underwater applications, and the IQ Octo for precision agriculture. ZenaDrone operates three global manufacturing facilities in Arizona, Dubai, and Taiwan, and is advancing development of counter-UAS maritime interceptor drones and integrated defense system.

Contacts for more information

Company, Investors, and Media: Linda Montgomery, ZenaTech, 312-241-1415

Investors: Michael Mason, CORE IR,...

Safe Harbor

This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding ZenaTech's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, including statements about the Company's revenue backlog and the anticipated timing and conversion of backlog into recognized revenue, anticipated contract awards and follow-on work and related revenue from solar, transportation and energy sector customers, project timelines, customer relationships, survey productivity, and the integration of drone services and AI data processing across its Drone as a Service operations. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“aim”,“seek”,“is/are likely to”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to ZenaTech's expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market as currently contemplated, including its drone products including ZenaDrone 1000, IQ Square, IQ Nano, IQ Quad, ZenaTech 2000, IQ Glider, IQ Sphere, IQ Aqua and Interceptor P-1; ZenaTech's ability to develop products for markets as currently contemplated; ZenaTech's anticipated cash needs and its needs for additional financing; ZenaTech's intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech's expected business objectives for the next twelve months; ZenaTech's ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, including through the listing of its securities in various jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech and other related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Form F-1, Form 20-F and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on EDGAR through the SEC's website at The Company's revenue backlog may not convert into recognized revenue in the amounts or periods anticipated, and estimates of follow-on work are based on management's current expectations and discussions with customers, are not contractually committed, and may not materialize in the amounts or periods anticipated, or at all, due to factors including customer cancellations, contract modifications, customer budget and capital spending decisions, changes in project scope or timing, commodity prices, regulatory and permitting approvals, weather and site conditions, successful execution of current work, currency exchange rate fluctuations and market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.