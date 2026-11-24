Jasper Therapeutics To Present At The Piper Sandler 38Th Annual Healthcare Conference
Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, December 1, 2026; 1:30 PM ET
Presentation Format: Fireside chat
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the News & Events – Events page of Jasper's Investor Relations website. An archived replay will be available on Jasper's website for 30 days following the live broadcast.
About Jasper
Jasper is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the design and development of innovative therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of medicines including vensobafusp alfa, briquilimab, and KP701. Vensobafusp alfa is a potential best-in-class dual-complement inhibitor that has demonstrated positive outcomes in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and is under evaluation in other high unmet need nephrology disorders. Briquilimab is an anti-KIT antibody which has demonstrated positive clinical results both as a conditioning agent for stem cell transplant in severe combined immunodeficiencies (SCID), Fanconi anemia, as well as mast cell mediated diseases such as the chronic urticarias. KP701, a novel, dual-acting anti-CD79BxCD32B monoclonal antibody (mAb) for autoantibody-mediated disorders, is currently advancing to the clinic.
Contacts:
Alex Gray (investors)
Jasper Therapeutics
650-549-1454
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Argot Partners (investors and media)
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