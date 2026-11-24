MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (the“Company” or“Onfolio”), an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses, today announced that Nasdaq has confirmed a stay of its previously disclosed delisting action. The Company's common stock and warrants will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols ONFO and ONFOW, respectively, while the stay remains in effect.

On November 23, 2026, the Company received written confirmation from Nasdaq that, to the extent permitted by Nasdaq Listing Rules, the delisting action referenced in the November 13, 2026 Nasdaq Listing Qualification Staff (“Staff”) determination has been stayed pending a final written decision by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel. The previously disclosed November 24, 2026 suspension will not take effect as a result of that determination while the stay is in effect.

The Company timely requested a hearing to appeal the Staff determination, which cited the minimum bid price and stockholders' equity requirements, as disclosed in the Company's November 19, 2026 Form 8-K. The hearing is scheduled for January 5, 2027. The stay is not a determination that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. There can be no assurance that the appeal will be successful or that the Company will remain listed on Nasdaq.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings Inc. acquires and operates online businesses in marketing, education and e-commerce. The Company focuses on generating sustainable cash flow and building long-term value. More information is available at

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning Onfolio's ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual outcomes may differ materially. Relevant risks include the Company's financial condition, its ability to satisfy Nasdaq's requirements within the permitted period, market and economic conditions, and the risks discussed in its SEC filings, including its most recent annual and quarterly reports. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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