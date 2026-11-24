MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New corporate identity reflects acquisition of substantial Wyoming natural gas resources and infrastructure, and a strategy to develop dedicated, multi-gigawatt power generation for AI data centers

BOCA RATON, Fla. and SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridAI Power Corp. (Nasdaq: GRDX) (the“Company” or“GridAI”), formerly GridAI Technologies Corp., today announced that its corporate name change to GridAI Power Corp. became effective November 23, 2026, reflecting the Company's transformation into an integrated energy and power infrastructure business focused on supplying reliable, scalable electricity to the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence and hyperscale data-center markets.

The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under its existing ticker symbol, GRDX, which remains unchanged.

The new corporate identity follows GridAI's recently announced acquisition of Pronghorn Resources, LLC (“Pronghorn”), an established Wyoming natural gas production and infrastructure business. The acquisition provides GridAI with an operating energy platform that includes approximately 100 million cubic feet per day of gross natural gas production, approximately 2 trillion cubic feet of estimated proved, probable and possible (3P) natural gas reserves, extensive mineral and land interests, more than 450 miles of owned pipeline and gathering infrastructure, and substantial water resources.

These assets form the foundation of GridAI's strategy to develop dedicated, behind-the-meter natural gas-fired power generation supporting large-scale AI data-center campuses, with an initial target of 300 megawatts of power delivery in 2027 and a longer-term development opportunity measured in multiple gigawatts.

“The name GridAI Power reflects a fundamental change in the nature and scale of our business,” said Jason Sawyer, Chief Executive Officer of GridAI Power Corp.“With Pronghorn, we have acquired an established natural gas production business, significant reserves, land, water and pipeline infrastructure - the underlying resources needed to develop large-scale power generation. Our strategy is to turn those resources into dedicated electricity for the AI economy, while retaining the opportunity to participate in the economics of the infrastructure that electricity supports.”

“We believe access to reliable power is becoming one of the most important competitive advantages in AI infrastructure development. GridAI Power is intended to address that challenge at its source: securing the fuel, developing the generation and partnering in the development of the data-center campuses themselves. Our new name reflects both the assets we now own and the business we intend to build.”

From Natural Gas Resources to AI Power Infrastructure

GridAI's strategy is built around three complementary business opportunities:



Natural Gas Production and Supply: Pronghorn's existing production, substantial resource base and extensive infrastructure provide an operating foundation and potential long-term fuel supply for dedicated power generation. The Company intends to pursue production growth through well workovers and additional drilling, alongside opportunities to supplement its own production with third-party natural gas supplies.



Dedicated Power Generation: GridAI plans to develop large-scale, behind-the-meter natural gas-fired generation designed to provide reliable electricity directly to AI and hyperscale data-center facilities, reducing dependence on the timing and availability of large new utility-grid connections.

Data-Center Infrastructure Participation: The Company intends to pursue development partnerships and ownership interests in large-scale data-center campuses, providing opportunities to participate in infrastructure value creation beyond the sale of natural gas or electricity alone.



The Company believes that integrating these activities within a coordinated development strategy offers advantages in fuel sourcing, infrastructure planning, project execution and long-term economic participation.

Established Infrastructure Supporting Multi-Gigawatt Development

Pronghorn's Wyoming asset base includes approximately one million acres of mineral and leasehold interests, approximately 3,200 producing wells, extensive pipeline infrastructure and substantial water resources.

The platform also includes identified development sites with existing substations and access to established regional energy infrastructure, providing a foundation for the Company's planned development of large-scale power generation and data-center campuses.

GridAI is targeting an initial 300 megawatts of power delivery in 2027, with plans to pursue substantially greater capacity over time as development, financing, permitting, commercial arrangements and infrastructure requirements are advanced.

The Company's longer-term strategy also includes advanced nuclear development opportunities through exclusive Wyoming territorial rights acquired by the Company under arrangements with 1st American Nuclear Co. (“FANCO”), complementing its near-term emphasis on natural gas-fired generation.

A Corporate Identity Aligned with the Company's Business

The name GridAI Power Corp. reflects the Company's focus on developing the energy resources and power infrastructure required to support the next generation of AI computing capacity.

Rather than operating solely as a technology or data-center development company, GridAI intends to build an integrated business spanning natural gas production, dedicated power generation and participation in large-scale infrastructure and data center development.

The Company believes this approach can create multiple potential sources of revenue and long-term asset value as demand for reliable electricity continues to grow.

Corporate Name and Trading Symbol

The corporate name change from GridAI Technologies Corp. to GridAI Power Corp. became effective November 23, 2026.

The Company's common stock will continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol GRDX. The name change does not affect the rights of existing stockholders, and no action is required by stockholders in connection with the change.

About GridAI Power Corp.

GridAI Power Corp. (Nasdaq: GRDX), formerly GridAI Technologies Corp., is developing an integrated energy and power infrastructure platform focused on supporting artificial intelligence and hyperscale data centers.

Through its Wyoming operations, the Company combines existing natural gas production, substantial natural gas resources, land, water and pipeline infrastructure with plans to develop dedicated, behind-the-meter power generation and large-scale data-center campuses. Its strategy is designed to create value across natural gas production, electricity generation and infrastructure ownership, data center equity participation, with longer-term opportunities in advanced nuclear power development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, anticipated benefits of the Pronghorn acquisition, natural gas resources and production growth, future power generation capacity, expected initial power delivery in 2027, development of data-center campuses, potential commercial partnerships, anticipated revenue opportunities, financing, advanced nuclear development and long-term stockholder value. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“target,”“potential,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include natural gas production and deliverability risks; uncertainties associated with resource estimates; the integration of Pronghorn; availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; construction, permitting and regulatory requirements; equipment procurement and supply-chain constraints; the ability to enter into commercial agreements with data-center developers and other customers; project development timelines; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under“Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Estimated 3P reserves include proved, probable and possible quantities, which are not reserves as defined in, and have not been prepared in accordance with, the SEC's rules applicable to proved reserves disclosure. Probable and possible reserves are subject to substantially greater uncertainty than proved reserves, and there is no certainty that any portion of such quantities will be produced or, if produced, that it will be commercially recoverable. Planned power generation and data-center facilities remain subject to development, financing, regulatory and commercial requirements. There can be no assurance that anticipated projects or milestones will be achieved.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

Jason Assad

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(678) 570-6791



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