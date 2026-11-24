(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Extensive Offering Features FANUC ROBODRILL CNC Machining Centers, CHIRON, MURATA, JTEKT, Industrial Robotics, Automated Brake Assembly Systems, and Precision Manufacturing Technology





ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetBuilt, a global industrial asset advisory and disposition firm, announces a major two-day auction of machinery and equipment from Akebono's automotive braking manufacturing operations in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The global auction is scheduled for February 2–3, 2027, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The offering presents an opportunity for automotive manufacturers, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, precision machining companies, automation integrators, and industrial equipment buyers to acquire production machinery and advanced manufacturing technology from a major automotive braking systems operation. The extensive equipment inventory includes CNC machining centers, automated assembly systems, industrial robotics, brake component manufacturing equipment, broaching machines, precision inspection technology, and supporting industrial assets.

“When a major manufacturing operation transitions, the story shouldn't end with the equipment leaving the building. It should begin with where that equipment goes next. The Akebono sale represents an opportunity to put sophisticated manufacturing technology back into production, creating value for both the seller and the next generation of manufacturers. At AssetBuilt, we don't simply sell assets. We create opportunities for what comes next.”

- Tara Shaikh, CEO of AssetBuilt





Major CNC Machining and Automotive Production Equipment

Among the featured equipment are FANUC ROBODRILL CNC machining centers, CHIRON vertical machining centers, MURATA CNC turning equipment, JTEKT horizontal machining centers, and specialized production machinery used in automotive brake component manufacturing.

Additional offerings include NACHI and American Broach machines, FANUC industrial robotics, automated material handling equipment, and integrated manufacturing systems. The auction also features equipment associated with brake caliper production, electric parking brake (EPB) assembly, piston and drum manufacturing, precision component testing, and quality assurance.

Featured Equipment Categories



CNC Machining: FANUC ROBODRILL, CHIRON, JTEKT, MURATA, NAKAMURA-TOME, and other precision machining equipment.

Robotics & Automation: FANUC industrial robots, automated loading systems, and integrated manufacturing cells.

Brake Assembly Technology: Edgewater Automation systems, electric parking brake assembly equipment, caliper assembly stations, and automated torque and leak testing.

Broaching & Metalworking: NACHI and American Broach equipment, transfer machinery, and stamping and forming equipment.

Inspection & Metrology: Hexagon and Wenzel coordinate measuring machines, dimensional inspection equipment, and precision testing systems. Industrial Support: Toolroom machinery, material handling systems, maintenance equipment, and related plant infrastructure.



“What makes this auction particularly compelling is the depth and diversity of the equipment offering. From FANUC ROBODRILL machining centers and CHIRON CNC technology to automated brake assembly systems and industrial robotics, buyers have access to a substantial selection of proven manufacturing assets. Whether you're expanding production capacity, upgrading existing operations, or sourcing specialized equipment, this is the kind of opportunity that deserves serious attention from manufacturers around the world.”

- Jake Freedlander, Vice President of Business Development at AssetBuilt





Manufacturing Technology with Applications Beyond Automotive

While originally deployed in automotive brake manufacturing, many of the assets offer potential applications across aerospace, defense, general metalworking, precision component production, industrial automation, and other advanced manufacturing sectors.

The availability of individual machines and integrated production systems creates purchasing opportunities for manufacturers seeking to expand production capacity, replace existing equipment, or invest in specialized automation without purchasing comparable new machinery. The auction represents an opportunity for both domestic and international buyers to evaluate specialized industrial assets and potentially redeploy equipment into new manufacturing environments.

A Global Industrial Asset Disposition

AssetBuilt's disposition strategy is designed to reach qualified domestic and international buyers through targeted industry marketing, digital auction participation, and direct engagement with manufacturers and equipment dealers.

The two-day auction will provide access to a broad selection of specialized production assets, ranging from individual CNC machines to automated manufacturing systems. With equipment representing multiple stages of automotive component production, the offering provides opportunities for manufacturers, equipment dealers, and strategic buyers seeking individual machinery or broader production capabilities.

Auction Details

Auction Akebono Automotive Brake Manufacturing Equipment Dates February 2–3, 2027 Time 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Location Elizabethtown, Kentucky Format Global Webcast Auction Inspection By Appointment Auction Firm AssetBuilt Auction Information



Prospective buyers are encouraged to review the auction catalog, register in advance, and arrange inspections of equipment of interest.

About AssetBuilt

AssetBuilt is a global industrial asset advisory and disposition firm specializing in machinery and equipment valuations, strategic asset sales, industrial auctions, private treaty transactions, and comprehensive manufacturing facility exits.

Serving clients across automotive, aerospace, electric vehicle and battery manufacturing, energy, metalworking, food and beverage, distribution, and other industrial sectors, AssetBuilt develops customized asset monetization strategies designed to maximize recovery, create transaction certainty, and support complex industrial transitions. Through global buyer engagement, industry-specific expertise, and integrated disposition solutions, AssetBuilt helps organizations navigate the full lifecycle of industrial assets.

AssetBuilt. Built for What's Next.

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