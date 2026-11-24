

Top Honors in Health Equity: Rocket Doctor Inc. won for "Best in Class" in Civic Health: Affordability, Access & Health Equity at the 8th Annual Digital Health & AI Awards during HLTH 2026, selected from over 1,300 competitors. Proven Clinical Reach & Scale: Rocket Doctor's platform has empowered over 350 licensed physicians across more than 800,000 patient visits, serving rural, remote, Medicaid, and Medicare populations.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939 ) (" Rocket Doctor AI " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Rocket Doctor Inc., has officially won at the 8th Annual Digital Health & AI Awards (Digital Health Awards ). The victory was celebrated live on stage at the Digital Health Hub Foundation's Awards Pavilion during HLTH 2026 between November 15 -18, 2026 in Las Vegas.

Selected from an extraordinary field of more than 1,300 participating healthcare companies and evaluated by thousands of expert judges, Rocket Doctor emerged as a leader shaping the future of healthcare access and technological innovation.

Rocket Doctor was selected as“Best in Class”, winning top honors in the Civic Health: Affordability, Access & Health Equity category. Rocket Doctor was recognized for its doctor-led virtual care delivery model that directly addresses systemic healthcare disparities. By connecting patients with licensed physicians, the platform restores equitable access for individuals in rural, remote, and underserved communities.

"Winning this award from among 1,300 global digital health innovators is an incredible honor and strong validation of our mission," said Dr. William Cherniak, Co-Founder & CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. "Our AI-driven digital health platform and physician marketplace were built specifically to address critical healthcare gaps, making high-quality care accessible, affordable, and equitable for remote, rural, and underserved populations across North America, particularly for individuals on Medicaid and Medicare across the United States."

Rocket Doctor has focused its attention since inception to disenfranchised communities, including Medicare and Medicaid. The platform is designed to enable physicians to build and scale their own practices, largely virtually, aiming to restore physician autonomy and provide an ability to focus on the best possible care for patients. To date, Rocket Doctor's digital health platform and marketplace has empowered over 350 licensed physicians across more than 800,000 patient visits.

About the Digital Health Hub Foundation & HLTH 2026

The Digital Health Hub Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2017 on the UCSF campus in San Francisco. It serves a vibrant ecosystem of over 30,000 members, including startups, providers, clinicians, and researchers dedicated to accelerating healthcare innovation. HLTH 2026 is the premier global gathering for digital health innovation, bringing together industry leaders to celebrate technological advancements improving global health outcomes.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company's proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc. and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care across more than 800,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices, improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare, making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc's products and services, contact:

or email: ...

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

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Dr. Bill Cherniak, Co-Founder & CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

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For media inquiries, contact: ...

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the rollout, adoption, performance, and expected clinical benefits of the Company's AI-driven digital health platform and marketplace; expected operational expansion; and future growth opportunities following the recognition at the 8th Annual Digital Health & AI Awards at HLTH 2026; potential to improve access to affordable and equitable healthcare in underserved communities; and ability to support physician autonomy, scalability and efficiency.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions made by management in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: market acceptance of digital health tools; regulatory approvals and compliance requirements; system security and data privacy integrity; operational integration challenges; challenges in scaling technologies and supporting physician practices; and broader macroeconomic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.