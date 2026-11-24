MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or“LENZ” or the“Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ(aceclidine ophthalmologic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia in adults, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: December 1, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Format: Fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. ET and 1x1 investor meetings

9 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Date: December 2, 2026

Location: Coral Gables, FL

Format: Fireside chat at 12:30 p.m. ET and 1x1 investor meetings

Citi's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: December 3, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

Format: 1x1 investor meetings

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ® (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is commercializing VIZZ in the United States and continues to establish licensing partnerships internationally to provide access to VIZZ globally. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit and .

Contacts:

Dan Chevallard

LENZ Therapeutics

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