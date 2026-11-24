LENZ Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: December 1, 2026
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. ET and 1x1 investor meetings
9 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Date: December 2, 2026
Location: Coral Gables, FL
Format: Fireside chat at 12:30 p.m. ET and 1x1 investor meetings
Citi's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
Date: December 3, 2026
Location: Miami, FL
Format: 1x1 investor meetings
About LENZ Therapeutics
LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ® (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is commercializing VIZZ in the United States and continues to establish licensing partnerships internationally to provide access to VIZZ globally. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit and .
Contacts:
Dan Chevallard
LENZ Therapeutics
...
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