Urogen Pharma To Present At The Piper Sandler 38Th Annual Healthcare Conference
|Date / Time:
|December 2, 2026, at 3:30 PM ET
|Format:
|Fireside chat
|Location:
|Boston, MA
|Webcast Link:
|here
The webcast from the conference will also be available on UroGen's corporate website, under Events & Presentations. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.
About UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen's sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen's first product is approved to treat low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and UroGen's second product is approved for adult patients with recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Both products are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel.
Visit to learn more or follow us on X, @UroGenPharma.
INVESTORS:
Vincent Perrone
Senior Director, Investor Relations
...
609-460-3588 ext. 1093
MEDIA:
Cindy Romano
Director, Corporate Communications
...
609-460-3566Atta ext. 1083
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