Newamsterdam Pharma To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences
- 9 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference in Coral Gables, FL on Monday, November 30, 2026. Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Philippe, Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:25 p.m. ET on Monday, November 30. Citi's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Philippe, Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 1. Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, December 2, 2026. Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Philippe, Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 2.
Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com. Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company's website.
About NewAmsterdam
NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a new standard of care for people living with cardiometabolic and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is advancing therapies designed to address a significant unmet need for safe, well-tolerated, and convenient treatment options that lower LDL-C while advancing innovation beyond a single marker to better address cardiovascular risk. In multiple Phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose, once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone and as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, in patients at risk of cardiovascular disease with elevated LDL-C. Guided by its mission, the Company challenges convention with courage, translates deep biological insight into meaningful patient impact, and delivers with rigor, precision, and purpose.
Company Contact
Matthew Philippe
P: 1-917-882-7512
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Media Contact
Real Chemistry on behalf of NewAmsterdam
Christian Edgington
P: 1-513-310-6410
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Investor Contact
Precision AQ on behalf of NewAmsterdam
Austin Murtagh
P: 1-212-698-8696
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