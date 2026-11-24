Financial performance

In Q2 of the 2026/2027 financial year, consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 77.8 million, representing an increase of 19.9% compared with EUR 64.9 million in Q2 of the previous financial year. Consolidated EBITDA increased by 29.3% to EUR 12.9 million, compared with EUR 10.0 million in the comparative period. The EBITDA margin improved from 15.4% to 16.6%. The Group generated a consolidated net profit of EUR 1.6 million, compared with EUR 0.7 million in Q2 of the previous financial year.

For the first six months of the 2026/2027 financial year, consolidated revenue reached EUR 148.2 million, an increase of 19.7% compared with EUR 123.9 million in the same period of the previous financial year. Consolidated EBITDA increased by EUR 5.0 million, or 25.2%, to EUR 24.8 million, compared with EUR 19.8 million in the comparative period. The EBITDA margin improved from 16.0% to 16.7%. Consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 3.2 million, compared with EUR 1.8 million in the first six months of 2025/2026.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased by EUR 1.7 million to EUR 15.1 million, while finance costs increased by EUR 2.0 million to EUR 6.5 million. Cash generated from operating activities amounted to EUR 22.0 million, compared with EUR 18.0 million in the comparative period.

As at 31 October 2026, the Group's total assets amounted to EUR 297.8 million, compared with EUR 261.2 million as at 30 April 2026. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 24.5 million, compared with EUR 18.5 million at the end of the previous financial year. Total liabilities increased by EUR 33.4 million to EUR 273.3 million, mainly due to the additional bond issue, new lease liabilities and liabilities recognised in connection with business combinations. Total equity increased from EUR 21.3 million to EUR 24.6 million.

Key financial results