Apollo Group's Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For Q2 And 6 Months Of 2026/2027 (Unaudited)
|EUR million, unless stated otherwise
|Q2 2026/2027
|Q2 2025/2026
|Change
|6M 2026/2027
|6M 2025/2026
|Change
|Revenue
|77.8
|64.9
|19.9%
|148.2
|123.9
|19.7%
|EBITDA
|12.9
|10.0
|29.3%
|24.8
|19.8
|25.2%
|EBITDA margin
|16.6%
|15.4%
|1.2 pp
|16.7%
|16.0%
|0.7 pp
|Operating profit
|4.9
|3.0
|62.5%
|9.7
|6.4
|51.2%
|Net profit
|1.6
|0.7
|125.3%
|3.2
|1.8
|75.7%
The increase in EBITDA exceeded revenue growth in both Q2 and the six-month period, resulting in an improvement in the EBITDA margin.
Key developments
- In cooperation with MM Group OÜ and the KFC franchisor, Apollo Group acquired the Norwegian Fly Chicken restaurant chain and obtained control of the business on 1 September 2026. At the time of acquisition, Fly Chicken operated 19 restaurants across Norway. Most locations are planned to be converted into KFC restaurants. Six conversions are scheduled for 2026, with the remaining restaurants planned to be converted during 2027. The first converted KFC restaurant opened on 23 November 2026. Norway is the fifth market in which Apollo Group operates under a KFC franchise agreement. Apollo Group obtained control of RESTORANI DVYLIKA UAB and CCF KAVINĖS UAB on 1 August 2026. The acquisitions added ten '12' self-service restaurants and 20 Caif Cafe cafés to the Group's Lithuanian portfolio. The integration of the '12' restaurants with Delano and their rebranding as Delano Lunch are nearing completion. Operational synergies are also expected from shared administrative and support functions. Apollo Group continued preparations for the launch of Krispy Kreme in the Baltic States. The first Krispy Kreme location is scheduled to open at Apollo Plaza in Tallinn in the second half of December 2026. The theatre-format store will include an on-site production line. A further five to six locations are planned to open across Tallinn during the first half of 2027. Under the franchise agreement, the Group has the right to develop up to 25 Krispy Kreme outlets in the Baltic States during 2026-2030. The Group continued to expand its KFC restaurant network. A new KFC restaurant opened in Viimsi, Estonia, in October 2026. In Finland, two new restaurants opened during the autumn, one in Helsinki city centre and another in the Kaari Shopping Centre. Two further openings are planned in Finland by the end of 2026, in the Dixi Shopping Centre and in Jyväskylä. These openings will increase the number of KFC restaurants in Finland to 12. In Lithuania, Delano opened a new restaurant in the CUP Shopping Centre in June 2026 and another restaurant in the GO9 centre in Vilnius in October 2026. The CUP opening was Delano's first new restaurant opening in more than a decade. The Group completed major reconstruction projects at the Apollo bookstore in the Kristiine Shopping Centre and the Lido restaurant in the Mustamäe Shopping Centre in Estonia. Both projects focused on modernising the premises and improving the customer experience. Vapiano exited the Latvian market, following its earlier withdrawal from Lithuania. The Group has decided to focus the future development of the Vapiano brand on Estonia and Finland, where the chain operates eight restaurants. During the reporting period, changes were made to the governance structure of Apollo Group OÜ. Following the expiry of Liisi Znatokov's term of office on 30 October 2026, Priit Heinaste joined the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board also established an Audit Committee and appointed Priit Heinaste as Chairman and Kristjan Maaroos as a member.
Financial covenants
As at 31 October 2026, Apollo Group complied with all financial covenants stipulated in the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds. The Adjusted Equity Ratio was 35%, compared with the required minimum of 25%. The Interest Coverage Ratio was 10.1, compared with the required minimum of 4.0, and the Leverage Ratio was 1.4, below the maximum permitted level of 3.5. There were no continuing events of default as defined in the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds.
|Financial covenant
|31 October 2026
|Required level
|Adjusted Equity Ratio
|35%
|At least 25%
|Interest Coverage Ratio
|10.1
|At least 4.0
|Leverage Ratio
|1.4
|Below 3.5
Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|(in thousands of euros)
|Notes
|Q2 2026/2027
|Q2 2025/2026
|6 months 2026/2027
|6 months 2025/2026
|Revenue from contracts with customers
|6
|77 773
|64 863
|148 247
|123 854
|Other operating income
|470
|379
|1 179
|2 400
|Capitalised development costs
|411
|335
|754
|634
|Goods, materials and services
|7
|-28 811
|-23 916
|-54 959
|-45 655
|Operating expenses
|8
|-12 948
|-11 567
|-24 238
|-22 372
|Employee benefits expense
|9
|-24 013
|-20 134
|-46 221
|-39 076
|Depreciation and amortisation expense
|11,12
|-8 001
|-6 957
|-15 062
|-13 371
|Operating profit/(-loss)
|4 881
|3 003
|9 700
|6 414
|Finance costs
|-3 330
|-2 268
|-6 464
|-4 474
|Finance income
|104
|0
|193
|0
|Profit/(-loss) before tax
|1 655
|735
|3 429
|1 940
|Income tax expense
|-62
|-28
|-182
|-92
|Profit/(-loss) for the period
|1 593
|707
|3 247
|1 848
|attributable to the equity holders of the parent
|1 593
|614
|3 247
|1 677
|attributable to non-controlling interest
|0
|93
|0
|171
|Other comprehensive income/(-loss)
|Total comprehensive income/(-loss) for the period, net of tax
|1 593
|707
|3 247
|1 848
|attributable to the equity holders of the parent
|1 593
|614
|3 247
|1 677
|attributable to non-controlling interest
|0
|93
|0
|171
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
|(in thousands of euros)
|Notes
|31.10.2026
|30.04.2026
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|24 532
|18 500
|Trade and other receivables
|5 983
|3 340
|Prepayments
|1 889
|1 579
|Inventories
|6 865
|6 190
|Total current assets
|39 269
|29 608
|Non-current assets
|Financial assets carried at amortised cost
|1 888
|1 553
|Property, plant and equipment
|12
|166 954
|154 970
|Intangible assets
|11
|89 731
|75 114
|Total non-current assets
|258 573
|231 637
|TOTAL ASSETS
|297 842
|261 245
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|13
|1 050
|397
|Lease liabilities
|13
|16 527
|13 427
|Trade and other payables
|14
|62 489
|47 856
|Total current liabilities
|80 066
|61 680
|Non-current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|13
|99 916
|89 007
|Lease liabilities
|13
|92 460
|88 346
|Other non-current financial liabilities
|361
|417
|Deferred tax liabilities
|480
|482
|Total non-current liabilities
|193 217
|178 252
|Total liabilities
|273 283
|239 932
|Equity
|Issued capital
|3
|3
|Other reserves
|86 414
|86 414
|Accumulated losses
|-61 858
|-65 104
|Total equity
|24 559
|21 313
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|297 842
|261 245
Toomas Tiivel
Chairman of the Management Board
Apollo Group OÜ
+372 550 5285
...
Attachment
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ENG Apollo Group OU Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Q2 2026-2027 final
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