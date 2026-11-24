MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR) (“InspireMD” or the“Company”), developer of the CGuardPrime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced plans to participate in a Fireside Chat at the upcoming Piper Sandler 38Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1st at 3:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).

A live audio webcast and an archive of the recording will be available through the Investors page of InspireMD's corporate website at .

About InspireMD , Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNetTM mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD's common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on the Company's website. For more information, please visit .

Investor Contacts:

Jeff Warren

LifeSci Advisors

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