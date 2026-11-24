Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
| Accumulated, last announcement
17 November 2026
18 November 2026
19 November 2026
20 November 2026
23 November 2026
| 23,207,189
350,000
350,000
350,000
100,000
350,000
| 16.72
17.56
17.43
17.28
17.25
17.46
| 387,914,214
6,144,705
6,101,795
6,047,300
1,724,830
6,110,650
|Total, 17 November – 23 November 2026
|1,500,000
|17.42
|26,129,280
|Accumulated under the program
|24,707,189
|16.76
|414,043,494
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 57,443,859 own shares, corresponding to 4.09% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments
-
AS 67 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
Alm Brand_Share buyback 17 November - 23 November 2026
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