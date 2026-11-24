(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions during 17 November 2026 – 23 November 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026. The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 17 November – 23 November 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement

17 November 2026

18 November 2026

19 November 2026

20 November 2026

23 November 2026 23,207,189

350,000

350,000

350,000

100,000

350,000 16.72

17.56

17.43

17.28

17.25

17.46 387,914,214

6,144,705

6,101,795

6,047,300

1,724,830

6,110,650 Total, 17 November – 23 November 2026 1,500,000 17.42 26,129,280 Accumulated under the program 24,707,189 16.76 414,043,494

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 57,443,859 own shares, corresponding to 4.09% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments



AS 67 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback 17 November - 23 November 2026