MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that Andy Orth, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 38Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 3, 2026.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the“News & Events” page within the Investors section of the City's website at investors.citytx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About City Therapeutics

City Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engineering the next generation of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, with the aim of delivering meaningful and durable benefits for patients in need. City's lead development programs are CITY-FXI for thromboembolic diseases, CITY-RBP4 for Stargardt disease and other retinal diseases, and CITY-TFR2 for anemia associated with chronic diseases. The City Platform is the engine behind every therapeutic the company develops and integrates deep expertise in trigger engineering, including proprietary cityRNA triggers designed to address limitations of conventional RNAi approaches, tissue-selective delivery, and genetics-driven target selection. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Bluesky.

Media Contact:

Katie Engleman, 1AB

katie@1abmedia.com

Investor Contact:

Stephanie Ascher, Precision AQ

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