Traders can vote in 12 categories each for futures and perpetuals firms through December 31, as the updated site expands to 19 firms with new scoring, matching and payout tracking tools.



SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropFirmTrend, a comparison platform for proprietary trading firms operated by Prop Firm Trend LLC, today opened voting for its 2026 PropFirmTrend Awards and announced the relaunch of its website and newsletter.



The 2026 Awards ask traders to vote on futures and perpetuals prop firms in separate ballots of 12 categories each, including Prop Firm of the Year, Best Payouts, Best Rules, Most Trustworthy, Best Leadership and Rising Star. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 31, 2026, and winners will be announced in January 2027. Every firm listed on the platform is eligible, and no firm can pay for a higher ranking, score or award placement.



"Traders are the ones who live with a firm's rules and payouts, so they should be the ones deciding which firms stand out," said Jasmine, also known as Minx, Founder of PropFirmTrend.



Relaunched Platform Expands Comparisons and Scoring

The updated site compares 19 futures and perpetuals prop firms plan by plan, with up to four futures firms side by side. Each plan receives a TrendScore built from six weighted categories: return on investment, rule difficulty, cost efficiency, payout access, profit split and trust. A separate Firm Health Score tracks review trends, reported payout delays, rule changes, registration, social media sentiment and payment processor reliability.



The relaunch also adds Find My Prop, a set of free tools that match traders with plans based on how they trade, and a pricing tracker that records price changes across firms.



Prop Firms Move Into Perpetual Futures

The expanded coverage reflects a shift among established futures prop firms into perpetual futures. My Funded Futures launched My Funded Perps in September 2026, and Tradeify has opened beta access to Tradeify Perps, which evolved from its earlier Tradeify 247 product.



Vest Markets, a prop trading platform for perpetual futures, sent more than $45 million in the 30 days to November 21, 2026, according to PropFirmTrend's Proof of Payout tracker, which follows the firm's payouts using public transaction records. The tracker reports transfers as recorded and does not independently confirm each one as a trader profit payout.



"Vest rattled the industry," said Jasmine, also known as Minx, Founder of PropFirmTrend. "Since then, prop firms have become more innovative, rolling out newer plans with fewer restrictions. The industry is evolving fast, and PropFirmTrend's job is to document those changes in one place so traders can compare them."



Details on the 2026 PropFirmTrend Awards are available at awards-2026.



About PropFirmTrend

PropFirmTrend is a comparison and research platform for futures and perpetuals proprietary trading firms, operated by Prop Firm Trend LLC. The site publishes firm rules, account fees, payout terms and plan scores, along with educational resources, live streams, the free Traders Wealth Lounge community and a newsletter. PropFirmTrend earns affiliate commissions when traders sign up through its links and may be paid by firms for separately labeled sponsored marketing. No firm can pay to change its ranking, score or placement on the site.



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Founder

Minx

Prop Firm Trend LLC

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