MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WattCycle's online store is running its Black Friday sale through December 2, with up to 60% off batteries, chargers and accessories. Free battery and charger rewards, 30-day price protection and free cables for selected 48V batteries are also included









FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattCycle, a global LiFePO4 energy storage brand, has opened its Black Friday 2026 sale for European customers. The campaign runs through December 2 and includes batteries, chargers and accessories across home solar, motorhome, marine and power station use. Customers looking for Black Friday battery deals will find savings of up to 60%, along with Free price protection and a rewards programme.

For many European households and travellers, Black Friday falls at a practical moment. Winter is approaching, home energy costs are on many minds, and plans for the next travel season are taking shape. Many buyers weigh value, safety and long-term reliability as much as the headline discount. Those priorities cut across every use case in the sale, from a motorhome in winter to a sailboat or a home solar system. WattCycle's Black Friday battery sale pairs price cuts with protection measures and rewards.

WattCycle Battery Black Friday Deal and Sale

Extra 7% Off With Code WTBF2026

The Black Friday discount code WTBF2026 takes 7% off at checkout on the WattCycle official website. It works on top of products that are already discounted, so the sale price and the code price stack.

Triple WattPoints on Every Order

WattCycle members earn 3X WattPoints on purchases made during the Black Friday sale. WattPoints are redeemable for discount coupons, free charger, free batteries, or WattCycle branded merchandise. Such as T-shirts, Hoodies, Baseball caps, Hiking backpack, Insulated bag.

A Free 12V 314Ah MINI Battery and Rewards

The customer with the largest total order amount in November wins a Free 12V 314Ah MINI battery. Every Friday in November, five winners each receive a WattCycle branded merchandise pack rewards with a hiking backpack, tote bag, baseball cap, T-shirt and long-sleeve jacket.

30-Day Price Protection

Beyond the price cuts, WattCycle is offering several safeguards. Price protection runs for 30 days for all customers. Anyone who finds a lower price on the official site should keep the order number, take a screenshot of the lower price and contact customer service, and WattCycle refunds the difference once the claim is verified. Orders placed on the official store from November 18 to 25 include free Shipping Protection against delayed or lost packages.

Home solar and backup storage

For home solar owners, the 48V 100Ah Wall-mounted Solar Battery is the lead offer. After the coupon code WTBF2026, it costs €743.99 (was €1,999.99). The battery uses Grade A EV cells, a 100A BMS and 3A active balancing, and a touchscreen LCD shows its status at a glance. Owners can start with one unit and add more later, up to 20 units for 102.4 kWh. It is rated for 6,000+ cycles at 80% DOD, a point that matters to households planning for long-term use.

Motorhomes, campervans and caravans

For motorhome, campervan and caravan owners, Black Friday deals on batteries centred on the 12V 314Ah range, which is built around saving space and staying powered through the season. After the coupon code WTBF2026, the 12V 314Ah LiFePO4 Battery with Bluetooth costs €464.99 (was €1,299.99) and provides 4,019 Wh of usable energy in a compact case. This Battery is also listed for marine use, including sailboats. Its compact size and real-time App monitoring suit boats where space is tight.

The Mini Self Heating version costs €520.79 (was €1,299.99). Its self-heating function keeps charging safe in freezing weather, and it can power a motorhome for 3~5 days.

The Mini Super version, at €511.49 (was €1,299.99), adds 3A active balancing, a four-in-one control button and password protection through the WattCycle App.

All three list ECE R10 and UN38.3 certification. Owners of vans such as the Fiat Ducato, Citroën Jumper and Peugeot Boxer can also consider the 12V 314Ah Campervan Leisure Battery, designed to fit under the seats, at €650.99 with the code.

Expanding portable power stations

For owners who already have EcoFlow and BLUETTI portable power stations, WattCycle offers a way to add capacity. These systems can be extended with WattCycle 48V LiFePO4 batteries and WattCycle Link cable expansion solutions, giving owners more storage on top of their current setup. Customers can visit the WattCycle official website to check compatible models.

From November 29 to December 2, buyers of the 48V 100Ah wall-mount battery or the 48V 314Ah battery receive a free dual-head quick-connect parallel cable. Buyers of the 48V 100Ah server rack battery receive a free expansion battery cable compatible with EcoFlow or BLUETTI systems.

About WattCycle

WattCycle is a global LiFePO4 energy storage brand that makes batteries, inverters and related accessories, and sells in more than 60 countries and regions. The WattCycle battery Black Friday deals are available on the European online store until December 2.

"Customers are asking for more than a low price," said Steve, Chief Marketing Officer of WattCycle. "They want to know a battery is safe, will last and can grow with their needs. This campaign is built around those priorities, from home storage to life on the road and on the water."

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