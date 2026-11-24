MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The newest addition to Rate's wellness ecosystem gives homeowners one fixed rate, one predictable payment and one flat fee, with closing in as little as 14 days

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, the fintech company on a mission to help people live healthier, happier and more fulfilling lives, today announced the launch of EquitySimple. This fixed-rate home equity loan gives homeowners a simple, transparent way to put the equity they've built to work. Homeowners can use EquitySimple to consolidate higher-interest debt, lower their total monthly payments, fund home improvements or cover major expenses.

The launch comes as household budgets remain stretched. Consumers are carrying a record $1.29 trillion in credit card debt, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the average credit card interest rate is above 21%, according to the Federal Reserve. By comparison, most of Rate's fixed-rate home equity loans have carried interest rates under 8%* this year. At the same time, U.S. mortgage holders are sitting on more than $11 trillion in tappable home equity, roughly $200,000 per borrower, according to Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

“Too many homeowners are paying credit card interest rates above 20% while sitting on significant equity they've worked hard to build,” said Victor Ciardelli, Founder and CEO of Rate.“We're committed to helping our members build the good life around home, health and wealth, but financial stress can get in the way. That's why we built EquitySimple: to give homeowners real relief and real options, with one fixed rate, one predictable payment and real advice when they want it, so they can pay down what's weighing on them, close that chapter and start looking forward.”

Financial wellness starts at home

For most Americans, their home is their largest financial asset. Yet accessing home equity has traditionally meant confusing pricing, thousands of dollars of third-party fees and slow, complicated processes. EquitySimple was built to address these challenges and offer consumers real value, backed by Rate's industry-leading technology and expert advice from thousands of loan officers nationwide.

And the benefits extend well beyond the wallet. Money is a significant source of stress for 71% of U.S. adults, and six in 10 say stress has affected their sleep, according to the American Psychological Association's 2026 Stress in America survey.

One rate. One payment. One fee.



One rate – A fixed rate locked for the life of the loan, protecting homeowners from rising rates.

One payment – A predictable monthly payment that can replace multiple higher-interest balances, with a set payoff date so the plan has a clear finish line.

One fee – A single, flat fee covers all lender and third-party costs, including appraisal and title. The only other costs are any state or local taxes and prepaid interest. Clear terms up front – Rate, payment and fee are disclosed before the homeowner commits, and Rate adds no surprises at the closing table.



Keep your mortgage rate. Because EquitySimple is a separate loan, homeowners keep their existing mortgage and its rate exactly as they are. For the many homeowners who locked in a low rate, that matters as much as the new loan itself.

Digital when you want it, human when you need it

Real experts when you want them. Digital simplicity when you don't. Homeowners can complete their EquitySimple loan through a digital application experience, work one-on-one with an experienced Rate loan officer, or move between the two at any point along the way. Rate loan officers help each homeowner decide whether tapping equity is the right move, including the trade-offs of turning unsecured debt into a home-secured loan.

Fast, simple closing

EquitySimple's streamlined process lets eligible homeowners close in as little as 14 days**, compared with an industry average of approximately 40 days. Funds arrive as one lump sum.

“We've spent 26 years helping people get into their homes. EquitySimple is about helping them use the value they've built in those homes to find relief,” said Adam Boyd, President of Consumer Lending at Rate.“Homeowners told us what matters most: knowing exactly what they'll pay up front and having real advice when they want it. That's what we built.”

Part of Rate's growing wellness ecosystem

EquitySimple joins the popular Rate App, the RateFit performance apparel line and Rate Outdoors as part of Rate's expanding wellness ecosystem, extending the company's mission of helping people achieve harmony across their home, health and wealth.

“This time of year, people are thinking about the year ahead,” Ciardelli said.“When people aren't weighed down by financial stress, they have more room to focus on the life they want to build. EquitySimple is one more way Rate is helping people live healthier, happier and more fulfilling lives.”

Availability

EquitySimple is available now in 49 states plus Washington, D.C., at rate.com/heloan.

*Based on interest rates on fixed-rate home equity loans funded by Rate from Jan. 1, 2026 through Nov. 19, 2026. 68% of loans funded during this period carried interest rates below 8%; the median rate was 7.88%. Past rates are not a guarantee or offer of current rates. Your rate will depend on factors including credit score, combined loan-to-value, loan amount, property type, occupancy and state. It may be higher.**Closing timeline is not guaranteed and depends on property, credit and documentation.

All loans subject to credit approval and property eligibility. Fixed-rate closed-end second mortgage; borrowing against your home puts it at risk if you cannot repay. Rates, terms and fees subject to change. EquitySimple is not currently available in Texas.

Equal Housing Lender. Guaranteed Rate, Inc. d/b/a Rate, NMLS ID 2611, nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

About Rate

Rate believes true wellness is when your financial, physical and mental health are in harmony. Our mission is to inspire people to live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives. We've already helped more than 2 million Americans get into their homes. Now we're helping them thrive inside their homes, and everywhere else in their lives. To further our mission, Rate is building the world's largest wellness community to give people the tools, resources and support to build a life they truly love. Learn more at rate.com and download the Rate App today.

Recognition: Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year (seven consecutive years); NerdWallet's Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers (2025) and multiple Best Mortgage Lender recognitions; Fortune's Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); Forbes' Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); Motley Fool's Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); and Motley Fool / MarketWatch's Most Recommended Mortgage Lender in America (2024).

Sources

Credit card debt ($1.29T, a record, Q3 2026): Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Household Debt and Credit Report, Nov. 10, 2026

Average credit card rate (21.19% all accounts; 22.36% for accounts assessed interest, Q3 2026): Federal Reserve G.19 Consumer Credit release, Nov. 6, 2026

Home equity (more than $11T tappable, ~$204K average per borrower, Q3 2026): Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), November 2026 Mortgage Monitor, Nov. 9, 2026

71% cite money as a significant source of stress; 60% say stress has affected their sleep: American Psychological Association, Stress in America 2026: The Stress of Uncertainty (conducted by The Harris Poll), Oct. 22, 2026

Industry average time to close (39-day average): Mortgage Bankers Association, 2025 Home Equity Lending Study (2024 data), July 28, 2025

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