MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Save up to $3,595 for two on a five-night all-inclusive stay. Book by Travel Tuesday, Dec. 1, with promo code CYBER26.

Chapel Hill, NC, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool days, reef dives and sunsets on the sand are now up to 50% off. The Divi Resorts Black Friday sale is open to everyone, with savings on 2027 stays at seven resorts in Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten and St. Croix. Rates start at $151 a night, and travelers can save up to $3,595 for two on a five-night all-inclusive stay.

The sale ends Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026. Book with promo code CYBER26 at diviresorts.com/divi-cyber-sale.htm.

“There's nothing like watching a family settle into their suite on the first day, with the kids already asking to hit the pool,” said Marco Galaverna, President and COO of Divi Resorts.“Our resorts are made for that kind of vacation: room to spread out, something for every age, and a team that welcomes you back like family year after year. This sale makes it easier than ever to bring everyone along in 2027.”

Participating resorts

Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, Aruba · 40% off

Four pools, a waterslide and golf on site, steps from the beach

From $255 a night room only · $268 per person all-inclusive

Travel March 29 to Dec. 20, 2027

Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort, Aruba · 40% off

A quieter stay steps from the beach, next door to Divi Village

From $232 a night room only · $255 per person all-inclusive

Travel March 29 to Dec. 20, 2027

Divi Southwinds Beach Resort, Barbados · 50% off

All-suite resort in tropical gardens, steps from Dover Beach

From $151 a night room only · $178 a night with breakfast · Save up to $236 a night

Travel March 29 to Dec. 20, 2027

Divi Flamingo Dive Resort, Bonaire · 50% off

Shore diving any hour, a PADI 5-Star dive shop and adaptive diver-friendly

From $168 a night room only · $196 per person all-inclusive

Travel Jan. 1 to Dec. 20, 2027

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, St. Maarten · 50% off

Snorkeling off the beach and a historic fort on the property

From $208 a night room only · $224 per person all-inclusive · Save up to $549 a night for two

Travel Jan. 7 to Dec. 20, 2027

Oceans at Divi Little Bay, St. Maarten · 50% off

The biggest savings in the sale, on the Little Bay peninsula

From $229 a night room only · $233 per person all-inclusive · Save up to $719 a night for two

Travel Jan. 7 to Dec. 20, 2027

Carina Bay All-Inclusive Resort & Casino, St. Croix · 50% off

Adults-only all-inclusive with an on-site casino

From $159 per person all-inclusive · Save up to $410 a night for two

Travel Jan. 1 to Dec. 20, 2027

Sale details



Book: Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2026

Promo code: CYBER26 Book online: diviresorts.com/divi-cyber-sale.htm

Offer valid for new reservations booked Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2026, with promo code CYBER26, subject to availability. Starting rates are for the lowest room category in low season, based on double occupancy; room-only and breakfast rates are per room per night, and all-inclusive rates are per person per night. Savings are per night for two guests in the highest room category during high season, on an all-inclusive plan (bed and breakfast at Divi Southwinds). Rates in USD, excluding taxes and other resort fees. Not combinable with other offers. Blackout dates may apply.

About Divi Resorts

For more than 50 years, Divi Resorts has welcomed travelers to the Caribbean. Its resorts in Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten and St. Croix offer room-only, bed and breakfast, and all-inclusive stays for families, couples and groups. Learn more at diviresorts.com.

Media contact: Jolee Sullivan,...

Attachments



Divi Flamingo Resort, Bonaire Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, St. Maarten

CONTACT: Jolee Sullivan Divi Resorts...