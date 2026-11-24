MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), a global leader in high-performance RF, precision timing, power management and mixed-signal solutions, today announced that executives will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale at 3:35 p.m. MST on Dec. 2, 2026.

The event will be webcast live and archived for replay for one week following the conference in the“Investors” section of Skyworks' website at .

About Skyworks

Skyworks® is a global leader in high-performance RF, precision timing, power management and mixed-signal solutions that power the intelligent, connected world. Through deep engineering expertise, Skyworks helps customers address rising complexity and deliver seamless connectivity across smartphones, vehicles, networks and critical infrastructure.

From defense and aerospace systems to the connected edge, AI infrastructure and next-generation automotive platforms, Skyworks provides the essential technologies that connect, synchronize and power physical AI, as intelligence moves out of the data center and into the real world. Harnessing decades of technical leadership and trusted partnerships across the technology ecosystem, Skyworks helps the world's leading innovators bring next-generation products and services to market.

Skyworks is a member of the S&P 500® market index (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as“anticipates,”“expects,”“forecasts,”“intends,”“believes,”“plans,”“may,”“will” or“continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the“Risk Factors” section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website () or at the SEC's website (). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Media Relations: Constance Griffiths (949) 230-4867... Investor Relations: Raji Gill (949) 508-0973...