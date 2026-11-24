MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inspire's online patient community earns top honors in two Health categories, recognizing its commitment to connecting patients and caregivers through safe, meaningful peer support.

Arlington, VA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire, the world's largest online community for patients and caregivers, today announced that it has won two awards at the 6th Annual Anthem Awards, which recognize excellence in social impact worldwide. Inspire's online patient community received a Gold Anthem Award in the Community Space category and a Silver Anthem Award in the Networking or Community Organizations category, both in the Health cause area.

The 6th Annual Anthem Awards received more than 2,500 submissions from 43 countries, the organization's largest competition to date. Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, whose judges this season included leaders from the Yale School of Public Health, Colorectal Cancer Alliance, National 4-H Council, GLAAD, IBM, and the United Nations Development Programme, among others. Inspire was first named a finalist in both categories in October.

For more than two decades, Inspire has provided a welcoming online space where patients and caregivers can connect with others who understand their experiences firsthand. Today, its online health communities bring together more than 3 million members across thousands of health conditions. Members ask questions, share personal experiences, exchange insights, and support one another through every stage of their health journeys.

“Winning Gold and Silver at the Anthem Awards is a tremendous honor, and it belongs first and foremost to our members. Every day, patients and caregivers come to Inspire to share what they've learned, offer encouragement, and remind one another that no one has to face a health condition alone. This recognition affirms what our community has shown us for more than 20 years: that meaningful peer connection, in a safe and supportive space, can change lives,” said Jillian Tygh, Chief Growth Officer of Inspire.

The two awards celebrate complementary aspects of Inspire's mission. The Gold award in Community Space recognizes Inspire's commitment to providing an accessible, carefully moderated environment where patients and caregivers feel safe sharing their experiences. The Silver award in Networking or Community Organizations honors Inspire's role in bringing people together around shared health experiences, helping members find others who truly understand what they're going through.

“The work of social impact doesn't pause when conditions get harder, and this year's Anthem Winners proved it,” said Anthem Awards General Manager Patricia McLoughlin.“Facing new challenges, they kept building, kept organizing, and kept delivering for the people and causes they serve. They set a new standard for good, one defined as much by persistence as by results.”

Inspire's winning entries can be viewed in the Anthem Awards Winners Gallery at anthemawards.com.

About The Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards recognizes impactful brands, nonprofits, and individuals that are setting the standard for good worldwide. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Belonging & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Sustainability, Environment & Climate; and Technology.

About Inspire

Founded in 2005, Inspire is the world's largest online community for patients and caregivers. More than 10 million people visit Inspire annually to find condition-specific support, share experiences, and access education across more than 3,000 health conditions. Every post is moderated to maintain a safe and welcoming environment. Inspire partners with nonprofit organizations, health companies, and research teams to ensure patient voices are heard and supported.

Learn more at .

CONTACT: Jillian Tygh Inspire 267-254-3997...