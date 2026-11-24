Stepstone Group To Present At The Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference
About StepStone
StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of September 30, 2026, StepStone was responsible for approximately $958 billion of total capital, including $261 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.
Contacts
Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
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1-212-351-6106
Media:
Jordan Niezelski / Maggie Duffy
Edelman
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