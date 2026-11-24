MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Benstock, President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Koempel, and President of The Office Gurus Dominic Leide, will attend the IvyFON Conference in Miami on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. Management will participate in a fireside chat at 3:00 pm ET that will be webcast live and available through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's investor relations website.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC's commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Investor Relations

...