MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Most Americans are running low on water and they don't know it.

Alexandria, VA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The afternoon slump arrives like clockwork for many people. It hits around the same time every day, and most of us accept it as something that can't be helped.

But think about how a typical day unfolds. There's the rush from waking up to getting to work, a sandwich eaten at the desk, maybe a coffee for a midday lift, then the rush home for the nighttime routine. Through all of it, drinking enough fluids rarely crosses our minds.

But the impact of not drinking enough water is undeniable for many: a dull ache behind the eyes, a shorter fuse, a little less focus. None of it is enough to send you to a doctor. And because thirst often lags behind the body's actual needs, many people never connect the dots or realize the fix is simple.

That everyday shortfall in water consumption is the subject of a new paper from some of the country's leading hydration scientists. Of their many conclusions, at least 70% of American children and adults don't meet the recommended intake levels.

A shortfall hiding in plain sight

A panel of experts in nutrition, physiology, kidney health, and hydration recently collaborated to take stock of what science knows about water and health. Their findings, published as "Water and Electrolytes in Daily Hydration versus Acute Rehydration: Expert Consensus and Research Priorities," is a revelation that deserves more attention than it gets.

Based on national dietary survey data, the panel reports at least 70% of American children and adults do not meet the Adequate Intake for total water. Among adults ages 18 to 24, fewer than half do. Older men and adolescents are the most dehydrated.

The benchmark itself is not extreme. The National Academy of Medicine's recommended Adequate Intake is 2.7 liters a day for women and 3.7 liters for men, and it counts water from every source, including food. In the national data, plain water supplies about 39% of what Americans take in, other beverages 38%, and food the remaining 23%. The target is the sum of a day's drinking and eating, and most of us still come up short.

“Chronic underhydration” is the name the experts gave this condition, writing it is distinct from the acute dehydration of a marathon runner or a child with a stomach bug. It is also the primary hydration risk facing the U.S. population. They also described it as“largely silent” because most people are unaware that their common symptoms and from a lack of hydration.

Why feeling thirst is too late

Water makes up 50 to 75% of the human body. And the body does not leave its water balance to chance. When intake drops, a hormone called vasopressin signals the kidneys to hold on to what they have. Urine becomes darker and more concentrated. Losses slow. The system compensates, quietly and well.

That compensation is the reason the shortfall goes unnoticed. The body adjusts long before it complains.

Thirst, the signal we all rely on, arrives later than most people assume. According to the research reviewed by the panel, thirst switches on in young adults at roughly a 1% to 2% loss of body weight in water. By the time a person thinks, "I should drink something," they are already dehydrated.

For the older population, the alarm is quieter still. The same research shows that the thirst response is delayed in older adults, which is one reason the panel found that chronic underhydration falls hardest on this population.

What the afternoon slump is telling you

Across multiple trials and several meta-analyses, the panel found that when people lose more than 2% of their body weight in water, the effects on mood, alertness, and fatigue are significant and reliable. The mental skills that suffer are the ones everyone–– teachers, truck drivers, and students––need most: attention, executive function, and motor coordination. The larger the deficit, the larger the decline. Low hydration is also associated with more negative moods, increased tension, confusion, and irritability.

Evidence exists at smaller deficits too, though the panel is careful to say that those studies vary more in their methods and results. In one study the experts cite, people who increased their water consumption reported significantly less fatigue and confusion than they had in the at the start.

Taken together, the panel concluded, the evidence is sufficient to link adequate hydration to the maintenance of normal cognitive function, mood, and energy levels.

In other words, the afternoon slump is not inevitable, but it is a message.

The underhydration and chronic disease connection

In large population studies, the markers of chronic underhydration keep turning up alongside some of the most serious health problems Americans face. The panel reviewed studies associating underhydration with obesity, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and faster biological aging. The associations appear across different age groups, and different ways of measuring hydration.

The scientists are precise about what this does and does not mean. These findings, which come mostly from observational studies and animal research, show that low hydration and chronic disease are related. The research does not yet prove that one causes the other. The panel says plainly that causal language is not warranted, and it calls for clinical trials to settle the question.

Early human evidence points in an encouraging direction. In one study the panel highlights, a single week of increased water intake produced a 15% reduction in copeptin, a blood marker, along with lower fasting blood glucose. The greatest improvements were seen in participants who initially had higher copeptin levels and more concentrated urine, suggesting that people who habitually drink less water may benefit most from increasing their intake.

Obviously, more research is necessary. However, in the meantime the experts' observation is worth repeating: adequate daily hydration is "not solely a matter of comfort or short-term performance" but a modifiable factor with potential relevance to preventing chronic disease. Fewer health habits are as simple to implement as drinking more water.

Water, plain and first

Walk down a beverage aisle today and "hydration" is everywhere, printed on brightly colored bottles. The panel observed that the terms on these products are not consistently understood by consumers and that drink options vary widely, some with added sugar and with very different levels of electrolytes.

The experts drew a line that every shopper should know. After heavy fluid loss, such as hours of hard exercise or physical work in the heat, drinks with added sodium help the body retain fluid, and the evidence for that is strong. Daily life is a different situation. The fluid most people lose on an ordinary day leaves slowly, through breathing, skin evaporation, and going to the bathroom, and the panel found that those losses are best replaced by intake that is primarily water.

There is a practical reason for the distinction. The average American already consumes about twice the Adequate Intake for sodium, which is 800-1500mg daily, depending on age. Normal daily hydration, the experts wrote, should not be assumed to require more.

For the school day, the commute, the desk, and the dinner table, the science is consistent with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which recommend water as the primary beverage for people of all ages beginning at 12 months.

Choose Water First

Choose Water First is a national campaign to promote making water the first drink Americans reach for.

The word "first" is deliberate. The campaign, developed by the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), does not ask anyone to give up their morning coffee or a glass of milk at dinner. It asks for a change in order: water at breakfast, water in the lunchbox, water in the cup holder, water on the desk before anything else. Tap, filtered, or bottled, the choice that matters is water.

Americans have already started to move this way. The panel's review of national data shows that average consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages fell between 2011 and 2016 while daily water intake rose. Bottled water has been the nation's No. 1 packaged beverage by volume for 11 consecutive years, and current data predict that Americans will drink, on average, 47.7 gallons of it per person in 2026. When water is within reach, people choose it.

"Within reach" is where the work remains. The experts list the everyday barriers that keep people from drinking enough: access, taste, and limited access for people with mobility issues. Choose Water First is built to lower those barriers by putting water where decisions are made, whether that is a school cafeteria, a job site, a vending machine, or a community recovering from a storm.

The scientists' paper calls for stronger government interest in hydration and notes that the Dietary Guidelines should shape what is served in school meals, nutrition assistance programs, and meal programs for older adults.“Achieving adequate hydration nationwide,” they wrote,“will take coordinated effort from individuals, healthcare providers, public health institutions, industry, and policymakers.”

How to increase your daily water intake

The fix starts with a few simple habits. Fill a water bottle before leaving the house and keep it on your desk where you can see it. Drink water with meals and between them, without waiting for thirst. Check in with yourself during the day: Am I thirsty? Is my mouth dry? Do I feel weak or lightheaded? How often have I needed to use the bathroom, and what color is my urine? Urine color, the researchers note, is the most accessible sign of all, and dark yellow means it's time to drink up. Clear urine, however, is not the goal and would mean it's time to take a temporary break from water intake.

Staying hydrated gives you a better chance at a clear head, a steadier mood and enough energy to make it to the final bell. It is a small change, repeated daily by a teacher, a grandfather, and a classroom, and it starts with the next drink you reach for. Choose water first.

Learn more at choosewaterfirst.org and join the conversation on social platforms with #ChooseWaterFirst.

Source: Tahiri M, et al.“Perspective: Water and Electrolytes in Daily Hydration versus Acute Rehydration: Expert Consensus and Research Priorities.” Current Developments in Nutrition, 2026. doi.org/10.1016/j.cdnut.2026.109549

This paper reports the consensus of the Daily Hydration Roundtable, held April 8–9, 2026, which was convened and supported by Ultima Health Products Inc.

Co-author Colleen X. Muñoz, PhD, has received research funding from the Drinking Water Research Foundation, a nonprofit affiliated with IBWA.

CONTACT: Jill Culora International Bottled Water Association 7036474609...