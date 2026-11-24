MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH BERGEN, N.J., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTCID: GREH), through its Green Rain Development division, is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution agreement withfor an innovative solar-powered, bidirectional electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery storage solution.







This technology represents an important step forward in Green Rain Development's strategy to expand EV charging infrastructure while creating additional opportunities in energy storage and energy management.

The solar-powered system combines EV charging capabilities, battery storage, and bidirectional power functionality. This solution is designed to provide greater deployment flexibility, particularly in remote locations and areas where grid access or electrical infrastructure limitations can create challenges for traditional EV charging projects.

By utilizing an integrated solar and battery storage solution, Green Rain Development expects to reduce project deployment timelines by minimizing dependence on traditional grid connections. The technology also creates the potential for additional revenue opportunities beyond EV charging.

Through its bidirectional capabilities, the system can support the export of stored or generated electricity back to the electrical grid where interconnection is available, creating another potential revenue stream in addition to EV charging services.

Green Rain Development has been working toward bringing this solution to market in collaboration with Chronical Electric and Orbey Power Inc. The distribution agreement marks an important milestone in advancing these efforts and expanding access to this technology.

Expanding Opportunities in the Energy Market

The agreement supports Green Rain Energy's broader vision of developing innovative energy solutions that bring together renewable power, EV infrastructure, and battery storage. Green Rain Development believes this technology can create opportunities in locations where conventional grid-dependent charging infrastructure may be difficult, costly, or time-consuming to deploy.

The company looks forward to advancing deployment opportunities and exploring the potential applications of this solution across the growing EV charging and energy storage markets.

A Thanksgiving Message

As we approach Thanksgiving, Green Rain Energy would like to extend our sincere appreciation to our shareholders, business partners, collaborators, and supporters.

We are thankful for the relationships and opportunities that continue to move our company forward. We remain excited about the future, the projects we are developing, and the opportunities ahead.

From everyone at Green Rain Energy Holdings and Green Rain Development, we wish you and your families a very happy, healthy, and safe Thanksgiving!

About Green Rain Energy Holdings

Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTCID: GREH) is focused on pursuing opportunities in the energy sector, including renewable energy, solar solutions, HVAC, and Energy as a Service (EAAS). Through its Green Rain Development division, the company is working to advance innovative energy and infrastructure opportunities.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Green Rain Energy Holdings' business strategy, project development activities, potential Mechanical ESCO opportunities, battery storage and EV charging deployments, anticipated partnerships, project completion targets, and potential energy projects.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Project development and deployment activities m.ay be subject to engineering assessments, feasibility studies, permitting, interconnection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, utility requirements, commercial agreements, construction schedules, and other conditions.

There can be no assurance that any proposed project, partnership, deployment, financing arrangement, or anticipated benefit will be realized within the anticipated timeframe or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at