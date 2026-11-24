MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Singapore, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abishai Financial Asia a Singapore-based asset manager, has announced that it is exploring strategic growth opportunities, including partnerships, joint ventures and broader corporate transactions. The initiative aims to expand the firm's operational capabilities, strengthen its competitive position and achieve greater scale while maintaining its existing operations and commitments. The company is evaluating opportunities to support its next phase of business development.

Abishai Financial Asia Pte. Ltd. has set out its ambitions for a significant new phase of corporate growth, as the firm now explores strategic opportunities. Those opportunities could reshape both the future development and the market presence of the Singapore asset manager. A range of potential strategic arrangements is under consideration, among them partnerships, joint ventures and broader corporate transactions.

A clear focus runs through that exploration, centred on building greater scale, strengthening the company's competitive position and expanding its operational capabilities. Each potential arrangement comes under consideration with those three aims in view. The firm's existing operations and commitments remain unchanged as it evaluates these opportunities.

The reach of the firm's ambition is set out with evident confidence by Abishai Financial Asia's Director of Private Equity, Daniel Coventry. As Coventry puts it,“We are looking at opportunities that have the potential to significantly accelerate our growth and take the business into an entirely new phase of development.” That outlook pairs faster growth with a new stage of development for the business, presenting both as outcomes the opportunities could bring.

The company's three aims also reflect the kind of organisation it intends to build, beyond the pace of its growth. In Coventry's assessment,“Our focus is not simply on becoming bigger, but on building a stronger, more influential and more capable organisation for the future.” That framing links a stronger competitive position to a more influential business and expanded operational capabilities to a more capable one, with greater scale only one part of the picture.

The firm's existing business starts from research when allocating capital, seeking to grow that capital over time in public markets while staying alert to risk. That work relies on active stock picking and company-by-company research. Abishai Financial Asia frames its growth ambitions in positive terms, and, in Coventry's words,“We are optimistic about what lies ahead and look forward to sharing further developments at the appropriate time.”

Abishai Financial Asia at a Glance

Abishai Financial Asia Pte. Ltd. (UEN: 201016239E), founded in Singapore in 2010, is an asset manager that puts research first in its role as a capital allocation partner. Its approach centres on compounding capital in a risk-conscious way across public markets, pursued by selecting equities actively, building research from the bottom up and rebalancing with discipline, alongside overlay tools that strengthen resilience and make capital work more efficiently, including tilts applied systematically, hedging used when opportunities arise and risk controls that take drawdowns into account. Governance rests on risk budgeting that reflects the macroeconomic picture, with clearly defined risk limits, guardrails on exposure and concentration, screens for liquidity, stress tests, transparent attribution and continuous monitoring of risk accompanied by clear commentary.

Environmental, social and governance considerations enter the process through reviews of sectors and individual issuers, the firm's expectations on engagement and screening for governance, wherever they are financially material at any stage of the investment lifecycle. The firm also explores compliant product structures and routes to distribution that could, provided suitability criteria are met, gradually make selected solutions available to retail-qualified investors. More information is available at and media enquiries may be directed to Peng Joon at ....





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