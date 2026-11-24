New research finds that AI expansion plans are outpacing current adoption, while organizations across Latin America rethink roles and navigate scaling AI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio, an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together, today announced the release of the LATAM Edition of its State of Enterprise AI Adoption Report. The research reveals that although 81% of surveyed organizations in Latin America reported scaling AI agents across departments or expecting to do so within the next 12 months, only 54% have moved beyond AI experimentation.Based on responses from 158 IT and business decision-makers in Latin America, as part of a global survey of 608 respondents, the report examines how organizations are adopting AI, the business results they are achieving, and the challenges they face as they expand adoption. The findings reveal a region with ambitious plans for AI agents, but where many organizations are still establishing the capabilities, governance, and processes needed to support broader deployment."Organizations across Latin America recognize the potential of AI agents to transform how work gets done, but many are still in the early stages of adoption," said Burley Kawasaki, SVP of Industries at Creatio. "The next step is to turn these ambitions into measurable results by connecting AI agents with business workflows, preparing employees to work alongside them, and establishing the governance needed to scale with confidence."The report highlights three key developments shaping enterprise AI adoption across Latin America:1. AI expansion plans are moving ahead of current adoptionWhile 54% of surveyed organizations have moved beyond experimentation, only 25% are already scaling AI across the organization or have embedded it throughout their business. Another 30% have deployed AI in selected functions, while 40% are still evaluating opportunities or experimenting with use cases.Plans for AI agents are significantly more ambitious, with 81% of surveyed organizations already scaling agents across departments or planning to do so within the next 12 months. The findings highlight the importance of turning near-term expansion plans into practical deployment strategies.2. Organizations expect AI agents to expand what people can doThe research finds that 95% of surveyed organizations expect AI agents to augment employees, expand workforce capacity, or create new roles, while only 3% anticipate significant headcount reductions.This suggests that organizations increasingly see AI agents as an opportunity to redesign how work is distributed between people and technology, rather than simply replacing employees.3. AI is delivering measurable operational benefitsOrganizations across Latin America are already reporting business outcomes from AI adoption. Over the past six months, 61% experienced increased productivity, 49% reported faster decision-making, and 45% improved customer experience.The report also examines how outcomes differ by adoption maturity. Advanced AI Adopters are more likely to report faster decision-making and improvements in compliance than organizations at earlier stages of adoption.Download the report and explore all the insights: page/the-state-of-enterprise-ai-adoption-latam-editionAbout the ResearchCreatio's State of Enterprise AI Adoption Survey was conducted between August and September 2026 among 608 IT and business decision-makers at the director level and above. The LATAM Edition examines responses from 158 participants in Mexico and Colombia, representing organizations across industries and company sizes.About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together - with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.

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Creatio Releases LATAM Edition of The State of Enterprise AI Adoption Report, Revealing Ambitious Plans for AI Expansion News Provided By Creatio November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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