Jackson Magazine 2004 cover

Richard Ambs on Jackson Magazine Cover

Ambs Call Center's Medical Answering Service Leadership Team

The family-owned Michigan answering service has supported over 10,000 businesses since 1932 and continues to evolve with new technology and services.

- Aaron BoatinMI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ambs Call Center, a family-owned answering service founded in 1932, is building on 94 years of customer service with expanded communication technology, specialized industry services, and artificial intelligence solutions. The Michigan-based company has supported more than 10,000 American businesses since its founding and continues to operate in the community where its story began.In 1932, Helen Miller began answering telephone calls for 13 doctors from her Jackson home. At the time, reaching a physician sometimes meant knowing where he was having lunch or sending a bicycle messenger to deliver a message. Today, Ambs Call Center supports businesses of all sizes nationwide, from independent medical practices to large manufacturing operations.The company's evolution has been documented over the decades by Jackson Magazine. In July 1997, Richard Ambs appeared on the magazine's cover surrounded by telephone receivers under the headline“Much More Than Messages.” In 2004, Andy Ambs and Aaron Boatin appeared on the cover under the headline“Passing the Torch.”In 2011, Aaron Boatin, Andy Ambs, and Ryan Ambs purchased the family business, continuing its investment in customer service and communication technology.“The technology we use today would have been unimaginable to the generations before us, but the reason businesses trust us hasn't changed,” said Aaron Boatin, President of Ambs Call Center.“There's a person on the other end of every call who needs something. Our job has always been to make sure that person is taken care of.”From Local Telephone Answering to Nationwide Business SupportWhile healthcare formed the foundation of Ambs Call Center, its services have expanded across industries, including legal, property management, manufacturing, veterinary care, and home services.The company's premium answering service provides businesses with round-the-clock coverage from US-based agents, supporting appointment scheduling, customer inquiries, lead capture, and emergency dispatching.For law firms, its legal answering service supports new client intake, consultation scheduling, and the routing of urgent matters. Software integrations also allow information collected during calls to enter a firm's existing practice management system, reducing administrative work.Healthcare clients can manage on-call schedules through an online portal, while businesses across other industries can integrate caller information into their existing software and workflows.Bringing Communication Technology to the WorkplaceAmbs Call Center has also expanded beyond traditional customer-facing communications to support workforce management.Its employee call-off hotline allows employees to report absences, late arrivals, and early departures around the clock. The company's myAmbs HR+ platform gives human resources professionals and supervisors access to real-time absence notifications, attendance records, and reporting tools that help identify attendance patterns and inform staffing decisions.Artificial intelligence receptionists are among the latest additions to the company's service offerings, providing businesses with additional options for managing incoming calls and responding to customer inquiries.Under the leadership of Aaron Boatin, Andy Ambs, Ryan Ambs, LaMonica Davis, and Lori Vaira, Ambs Call Center continues to invest in technology while maintaining its roots as a family-owned Michigan business.Nearly three decades after Richard Ambs appeared on the cover of Jackson Magazine, the headline“Much More Than Messages” remains a fitting description of the company's work.About Ambs Call CenterFounded in 1932 in Jackson, Michigan, Ambs Call Center is a family-owned and operated provider of 24/7 answering services, virtual receptionist services, medical answering services, legal answering services, employee absence management, appointment scheduling, and AI receptionist solutions. With operations in Jackson, Michigan, and Tampa, Florida, the company has supported more than 10,000 American businesses of all sizes across a wide range of industries.

Andrew Charles

Ambs Call Center

+1 8009681181

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Ambs Call Center: 94 Years of Family-Owned Answering Service History News Provided By Ambs Call Center November 24, 2026, 13:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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