MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) The West Bengal School Education Department has initiated a statewide exercise to collect fresh data on upper primary schools to improve educational infrastructure and address gaps in access to schooling, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The move follows the government's assessment that while some upper primary schools are functioning with a very low student strength, several areas still lack adequate schooling facilities within a reasonable distance, making it difficult for children to pursue education from Classes I to VIII.

In response, the department has verbally directed district-level school inspectors to conduct a detailed survey of the situation.

According to the information, a proposal was made to merge upper primary schools with fewer than 50 students with neighbouring larger schools.

While collecting information, authorities also identified regions where the availability of upper primary schools remains inadequate. Under existing norms, primary and upper primary schools should ideally be located within one kilometre of children's residences, though this standard has not been achieved uniformly across the state.

After collecting the information, based on the findings of the survey, the government is expected to take area-specific measures. These could include the construction of new schools in underserved locations and the upgradation of existing upper primary institutions to the secondary level wherever required, the official said.

Meanwhile, sections of the teaching community have expressed reservations about the proposed merger of upper primary schools with secondary and higher secondary institutions. Teacher bodies, including the Bengal Teachers and Education Workers Association and the All Bengal Primary Teachers' Association, have argued that priority should be given to strengthening infrastructure and boosting enrolment in underperforming schools before implementing any merger plan.

According to the organisations, such measures would help preserve the quality of upper primary education and make any future consolidation more effective.