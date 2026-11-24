MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) An email carrying the slogan "Khalistan Zindabad" and threatening an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru on November 29 has prompted the police to register an FIR against unidentified persons, police said on Tuesday.

The concert, part of Dosanjh's Aura India Tour, is scheduled to be held at NICE Grounds in Madavara. The threatening email, sent on November 9 from the email ID [...](...), was addressed to the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner and another email address.

According to the complaint, the sender warned of an IED blast during the musical event and also threatened an explosion at Madavara Metro station. The email advised people against bringing children to the concert, picking up unattended iPhones and travelling by Metro trains. It ended with the slogan "Khalistan Zindabad".

Following the threat, the police initiated inquiries to verify the information and establish whether the concert was scheduled at the mentioned venue. The management of the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) was contacted and confirmed that the event would be held at NICE Grounds on November 29.

Subsequently, a police sub-inspector attached to Madanayakanahalli police station lodged a complaint, following which an FIR was registered at the North Division Cybercrime Police Station against unidentified individuals.

The case has been registered under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act and Sections 351(4) (criminal intimidation) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police are now investigating the origin of the threatening email and attempting to trace the Internet Protocol (IP) address associated with the email account to identify the sender.

The threat is yet to be verified, and investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the email. Security concerns have emerged ahead of the concert, which is expected to draw a large gathering of music fans.

Further investigation is under way.