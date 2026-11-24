MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 24 (IANS) Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar on Tuesday pledged to follow the political principles of his father, former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, declaring that there would be no compromise on crime, corruption and communalism.

Addressing JD(U) leaders and workers at the party's state office on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day' (Sushasan Diwas), Nishant highlighted the achievements of Nitish Kumar during his 20 years in power and said he had learnt from his father that politics was not about attaining positions or prestige but about serving the people.

"I have learnt from my father that there should never be any compromise on crime, corruption and communalism. I will also never compromise on these principles," he said, urging party leaders, workers and elected representatives to join him in maintaining this commitment.

Nishant said he was determined to discharge his responsibilities with sincerity and would work in coordination with senior party leaders, grassroots workers and elected representatives.

Referring to the prohibition policy introduced during Nitish Kumar's tenure, he said it had helped improve women's dignity and contributed to reducing domestic violence.

He argued that money previously spent on alcohol was increasingly being used by families for children's education and other essential needs.

Highlighting initiatives for minorities, Nishant said the condition of the community, particularly Muslim teachers, had been poor before 2005.

He referred to the construction of boundary walls around nearly 9,000 graveyards and measures taken to address the cases arising from the 1989 Bhagalpur riots.

He said efforts were made to ensure justice for victims and punishment for those responsible.

He also cited welfare initiatives for divorced Muslim women and the role of institutions such as the Urdu Academy, Bihar State Madrasa Education Board, Shia Waqf Board and Minority Commission.

On infrastructure, Nishant recalled the poor condition of roads in Bihar before 2005 and highlighted the construction of roads, bridges and flyovers under various schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Gram Sampark Yojana.

He said the state had achieved its 2024 target of ensuring that every part of Bihar was within five hours' travel distance of Patna.

The government now aims to reduce this to four hours by 2027 and three hours by 2035.

He also highlighted the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali campaign, claiming that Bihar's green cover had increased from around 9 per cent in 2001 to 15 per cent currently, with a target of 17 per cent by 2028.

He referred to the Gangajal Udbhav Yojana, through which Ganga water has been supplied to Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda and Nawada.

Nishant said Nitish Kumar had demonstrated over two decades that politics could bring social change.

He expressed confidence that the development initiatives started by his father were being continued under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, with support from the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Health Minister said he would fulfil his ministerial responsibilities with integrity while working to strengthen the JD(U) organisation.

He added that the ultimate objective of development was to improve people's lives and ensure that its benefits reached every section of society.