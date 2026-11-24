MENAFN - IANS) Rewa, Nov 24 (IANS) A 13-year-old Class 6 student died under suspicious circumstances at a private school's hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, with doctors suspecting cardiac arrest as the possible cause of death, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Suryansh Gupta, was a resident of the Jawa area and had been staying at the hostel of Gurukul School in Chorhata for the past two years.

According to the school management, Suryansh attended classes between 6 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. on Monday. He later had dinner with other students and went to sleep in his room with his roommate.

On Tuesday morning, when the sports teacher and hostel staff went to wake up the students, Suryansh did not respond. Despite repeated attempts, he remained motionless.

The hostel staff subsequently informed the school management, and he was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Doctors found no external injury marks on his body. They suspected a silent cardiac event or cardiac arrest, but the exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem examination, police said.

The boy's father, Vinod Gupta, has alleged negligence on the part of the school management. He claimed that the school informed him only that his son's health had deteriorated.

He further alleged that despite requesting the management to take the child to a reputed private hospital, his request was not heeded and Suryansh was taken to a government hospital.

He said he found his son dead when he reached the hospital and demanded a fair investigation into the incident. Chorhata police station in-charge Pawan Shukla said the sports teacher had gone to wake up the children in the morning when he found that Suryansh was not responding.

"The child was subsequently taken to a hospital. Police are recording statements of the hospital management, family members and school management representatives. Further legal action is being taken in the matter," Shukla said.

The post-mortem report is awaited, and further investigation is underway.