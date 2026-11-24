MENAFN - IANS) Panaji, Nov 24 (IANS) The Anti-Narcotic Police Station (ANC) in Goa has seized 1.052 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 1.05 crore, and arrested a 31-year-old man in a late-night operation in Porvorim, police said on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted during the intervening night of November 23 and 24 at Housing Board Colony in Porvorim, following specific intelligence inputs about narcotics trafficking.

The ANC team apprehended the accused, identified as Ruchitkumar Vekariya, a native of Surat in Gujarat.

During the search, the police recovered a transparent polythene packet containing a greenish leafy substance, along with flowering and fruiting tops of cannabis plants, suspected to be hydroponic weed. The seized substance weighed 1,052.9 grams and was valued at approximately Rs 1,05,29,000.

According to the police, the contraband was concealed inside the accused's white Hyundai i20 car.

Following the seizure, ANC Police Station registered a case. The accused was arrested after completing the prescribed legal formalities.

The operation was conducted under the supervision and guidance of Superintendent of Police, ANC, Harishchandra Madkaikar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gaurav Yadav (IPS), and Police Inspector Sagun Sawant.

Police said their guidance and leadership contributed to the successful detection of the case.

Further investigation is being conducted to ascertain the source of the seized narcotic substance and identify other individuals allegedly involved in the drug trafficking network.

The Anti-Narcotic Police Station reiterated its commitment to taking stringent action against drug trafficking and working towards making Goa a drug-free state.

Earlier on June 22, customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi had seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 4.80 crore from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok and had arrested him under the NDPS Act.