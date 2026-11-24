Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits Fastest List A Double Century in History

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a record-breaking performance, smashing the fastest-ever century and double century in List A cricket, as India A defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by seven wickets in their Group B clash of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 250, India A rode on Sooryavanshi's sensational 204 off just 53 deliveries to reach 254/3 in 14.2 overs, sealing their place in the tournament semi-finals with 214 balls to spare. Notably, of the 254 runs that India A scored, Sooryavanshi accounted for 204 of them, with the rest of the batters combining for 50 runs.

Sooryavanshi reached his century in just 28 balls, surpassing Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk's record of a 29-ball hundred. He also eclipsed the Indian record of a 32-ball century, previously held by his Bihar teammate Sakibul Gani. The 15-year-old left-hander began his assault after watching two dot balls in the opening over, hitting three consecutive sixes to collect 19 runs from the first six deliveries.

The teenage batter then went on to create another world record, bringing up his double century in just 52 balls. He reached the landmark by hitting UAE captain Basil Hameed for a six, registering the fastest double century in List A cricket. Sooryavanshi finished with 204 off 53 balls, including 28 sixes and seven fours, powering India A into the semi-finals.