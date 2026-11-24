MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) has released a draft bill aimed at bringing structure to won-denominated stablecoins and certain crypto market activities. The proposal, published Tuesday, would initially restrict who can issue stablecoins and also place limits on how much influence major shareholders can have over domestic crypto exchanges.

Under the plan, stablecoin issuers would need FSC authorization and meet minimum capital and reserve requirements, while exchanges would have to hold relevant licenses and comply with operating and financial standards. The draft bill also includes an effort to reverse South Korea's 2017 ban on domestic initial coin offerings (ICOs).

The draft bill would require won-denominated stablecoin issuers to be authorized by the FSC and hold at least 5 billion won in equity capital. Stablecoin reserve rules in the draft call for 100% (or more) backing of outstanding tokens, with redemption at face value and no delays. Banks would need to collectively control more than half of a stablecoin issuer, though a fintech or technology company could still be the largest single shareholder. Crypto exchanges would need dealing, brokerage, and custody licenses, and shareholders' stakes would generally be capped at 20% (up to 34% with FSC approval). The draft also seeks to lift South Korea's 2017 domestic ICO ban.

Key takeawaysStablecoin issuance: a bank-led model with room for nonbank players

The FSC's draft bill focuses first on issuance of stablecoins denominated in South Korean won. According to the FSC announcement, domestic stablecoin issuers would require approval from the regulator and must be supported by minimum equity of at least 5 billion won, roughly $3.7 million.

The proposal also outlines reserve and redemption mechanics intended to reduce the risk of token de-pegging. Issuers would be required to hold reserves covering at least 100% of their outstanding tokens and must redeem stablecoins at face value without delay.

On control of issuance, the bill is structured to keep the system bank-centered at least at the start. It would require banks to collectively own more than half of a stablecoin issuer. However, the FSC said that a fintech or technology company could be the largest individual shareholder, even if banks remain the majority collective owners. For investors and market participants, the practical effect is a hybrid model: governance and backing would be anchored in banking control, but operational influence could still be extended to technology-led firms.

The FSC announcement further indicates that the market opening would not be fully unrestricted. Instead, the bill uses ownership thresholds to determine who can participate in the issuance layer, which is likely to shape which business models can compete in the won-stablecoin space.

Exchange oversight and limits on shareholder influence

Beyond issuance, the draft bill addresses domestic crypto exchanges. The FSC says exchanges would need dealing, brokerage, and custody licenses, and would also have to meet specified capital and operating requirements.

More controversially, the bill introduces caps on how large shareholders can become. The proposal would generally limit shareholder stakes in crypto exchanges to 20%, but allow up to 34% if the FSC grants approval. This kind of ownership cap is designed to prevent excessive concentration of control and could also limit how quickly larger corporate groups or strategic investors can take dominant positions in exchange operators.

The idea appears to have already met resistance within political circles. The draft's ownership limitation for exchanges drew opposition from lawmakers, underscoring that the final shape of the framework may evolve through parliamentary review and negotiation.

A regulatory reset: moving beyond the 2017 ICO prohibition

In addition to stablecoin and exchange rules, the draft bill seeks to lift South Korea's 2017 ban on domestic initial coin offerings. While the source does not provide further implementation details, removing the ICO prohibition would represent a significant shift in how South Korea treats token fundraising inside its borders.

That change matters because it would potentially expand legal pathways for token-related projects-though the FSC's stablecoin and exchange-focused framework suggests the regulator is aiming to channel activity through licensing, disclosures, and capital/reserve safeguards rather than leaving participation entirely to market forces.

Why the plan matters now: the“who issues” debate and stalled progress

South Korea's push for clearer stablecoin rules has faced internal tension about governance. The source notes that earlier efforts to produce the bill were expected in 2025, the year President Lee Jae-myung campaigned on introducing a won-denominated stablecoin. However, progress stalled over disagreements over who should be allowed to issue the tokens.

Per the reporting in the source, the central bank leaned toward having banks control issuers, while the FSC preferred allowing nonbank companies to issue as well. The draft bill reflects a compromise attempt: banks must be majority owners collectively, but nonbank fintech or technology companies could be the largest single shareholders. This balance could determine which types of firms are able to apply for authorizations and how quickly the won-stablecoin market might develop.

At the same time, the exchange ownership cap-paired with licensing requirements-signals the FSC's broader intent to regulate not only token issuance, but also the infrastructure where trading and custody occur. If enacted, those provisions would likely influence how existing exchanges restructure shareholder arrangements and how new entrants seek capital.

More importantly for readers tracking regulatory risk, the draft demonstrates that South Korea's approach is still being negotiated rather than finalized. Lawmakers have already opposed parts of the plan, and the ownership framework for both issuers and exchanges could be among the most likely areas to change before any final passage.

What to watch next

Until the draft bill moves through formal consultation and legislative review, key details-especially how strictly the ownership thresholds will be applied and how exchange governance limits may be adjusted-remain uncertain. For market participants, the most practical next step is to monitor how the FSC responds to political pushback and whether final rules preserve the draft's bank-led issuance model while tightening or relaxing control requirements for exchanges.

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