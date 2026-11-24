The Right Honourable Prime Minister, Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane, has directed government institutions to accelerate economic reforms, address production constraints and ensure that commitments made at the 5th Lesotho Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) translate into tangible results.

Held at Manthabiseng Convention Centre under the theme“From Strategy to Skills: Equipping Lesotho's Productive Sectors to Deliver,” the dialogue brought together Government, private sector stakeholders and development partners to advance economic transformation.

The Prime Minister directed the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC) to proceed with investor selection, occupation of industrial facilities, production and recruitment. The Ministries of Home Affairs and Labour were instructed to clarify and adhere to processing requirements and timelines, and resolve outstanding cases affecting production.

He further directed the Ministry of Trade, Business and Industry to resolve outstanding policy issues, complete consultations and submit pending policies without further delays. Government institutions were also urged to report results, ac. count for delays and identify measures needed to complete outstanding actions.

The dialogue reviewed progress since the previous forum, including the validation of the Textile and Apparel Sector Strategy, the launch of the Lesotho National Single Window and the handover of the Belo Industrial Estate electricity substation, which supports the estate's operationalisation.

The Minister of Trade, Business and Industry, Hon. Motlatsi Maqelepo, highlighted progress in textiles, tourism and agriculture, while calling for skills development aligned with industry needs and improved coordination to address delays in business registration and permits.

The forum, supported by the World Bank Group, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Khotla project, also saw the Prime Minister launch the Khotla co-investment facilities, bringing capital support alongside the country's reform and productive-sector agenda.

The dialogue reaffirmed the importance of public-private collaboration, accountability and timely implementation in creating an enabling environment for investment, production and employment.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.