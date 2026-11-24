Germany Warns of 40,000 Russian Military Casualties Monthly
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Tuesday that reports of around 40,000 Russian soldiers being killed or seriously wounded every month in the war against Ukraine were deeply distressing, while accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of blocking meaningful efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict.
Speaking at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum, Wadephul stressed that both Germany and Ukraine remained prepared to pursue diplomatic negotiations, but said Moscow was unwilling to engage.
“We are ready for negotiations. Ukraine is ready for the negotiations,” he told the forum. “The only one who is not ready for negotiations is Mr. Putin. (As long as) this doesn’t change, we have to stand by Ukraine and have to support Ukraine.”
Addressing concerns over declining German public support for continued assistance to Ukraine, following recent opinion polls, Wadephul said direct engagement with voters during his election campaign had convinced him that explaining the reasons behind the country's support was essential to maintaining public backing.
The foreign minister also expressed sympathy for Russian soldiers suffering casualties on the battlefield, describing the reported monthly losses as painful.
“I also have a feeling for the Russians who are dying. It hurts me hearing that 40,000 Russian soldiers were killed or heavily injured per month. This hurts me,” he said. “If you explain what our responsibility still is, you’re able to convince the people. This is a tough job, but it’s up to us in this very historic situation to do exactly that,” he added.
Wadephul also voiced disappointment over his September meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York, saying the encounter failed to produce any progress. Nevertheless, he reaffirmed Berlin's commitment to pursuing diplomatic channels alongside its European partners.
He pointed to ongoing preparations for a potential new negotiating framework involving the United States, Ukraine and Russia, with European countries also taking part.
“We are preparing for these negotiations, and the national security advisors are, I would say, on the working, level establishing a new format,” he said, referring to planned talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia with European participation. “We are ready for that. It’s worth trying,” he added.
Speaking at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum, Wadephul stressed that both Germany and Ukraine remained prepared to pursue diplomatic negotiations, but said Moscow was unwilling to engage.
“We are ready for negotiations. Ukraine is ready for the negotiations,” he told the forum. “The only one who is not ready for negotiations is Mr. Putin. (As long as) this doesn’t change, we have to stand by Ukraine and have to support Ukraine.”
Addressing concerns over declining German public support for continued assistance to Ukraine, following recent opinion polls, Wadephul said direct engagement with voters during his election campaign had convinced him that explaining the reasons behind the country's support was essential to maintaining public backing.
The foreign minister also expressed sympathy for Russian soldiers suffering casualties on the battlefield, describing the reported monthly losses as painful.
“I also have a feeling for the Russians who are dying. It hurts me hearing that 40,000 Russian soldiers were killed or heavily injured per month. This hurts me,” he said. “If you explain what our responsibility still is, you’re able to convince the people. This is a tough job, but it’s up to us in this very historic situation to do exactly that,” he added.
Wadephul also voiced disappointment over his September meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York, saying the encounter failed to produce any progress. Nevertheless, he reaffirmed Berlin's commitment to pursuing diplomatic channels alongside its European partners.
He pointed to ongoing preparations for a potential new negotiating framework involving the United States, Ukraine and Russia, with European countries also taking part.
“We are preparing for these negotiations, and the national security advisors are, I would say, on the working, level establishing a new format,” he said, referring to planned talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia with European participation. “We are ready for that. It’s worth trying,” he added.
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