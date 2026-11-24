New technologies: GH380, GEN C, and Motor Integrated Line for efficient and reliable industrial applications Energy-efficient drive and power technologies for critical infrastructure Condition monitoring and predictive maintenance for improved asset availability

Nuremberg, November 24, 2026 – Innomotics, a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems, will showcase innovative solutions for four key application areas at this year's SPS: Marine, Data Centers, Water & Wastewater, and Grid Applications. The focus will be on electric motors, generators, drive systems, and digital services that support energy-efficient and reliable infrastructure. Innomotics will be exhibiting in Hall 1, Booth 240, at the trade fair in Nuremberg from November 24 to 26, 2026.

Innovative technologies for data centers

Reliable power supply and energy efficient cooling systems are essential for data center operations. Among the innovations showcased at SPS is the new Perfect Harmony GH380, a versatile medium voltage drive built on the proven Perfect Harmony platform, delivering higher output voltage capabilities to meet the growing power demands. Another highlight is the new compact GEN C synchronous generator, offering high power density, precise voltage regulation, and flexible cooling options for backup power and continuous operation.

The portfolio is complemented by motors and variable frequency drives for chiller compressors, cooling water pumps, and condenser water pumps. Permanent magnet motors, in particular, enable energy-efficient operation of cooling and ventilation systems. A calculation using Innomotics Evaluate illustrates the potential: At a rated power of 7.5 kW, an IE5 permanent magnet motor draws 12.8 A, approximately 15% less current than a comparable IE3 induction motor drawing 15 A.

Efficient drive solutions for water and wastewater applications

For the water and wastewater industry, Innomotics will showcase integrated Motor Drive Systems that combine motors and variable frequency drives into energy-efficient, variable-speed drive solutions. While the variable frequency drive is mounted directly onto the motor in the Motor Mounted Line, it is fully integrated into the motor housing in the Motor Integrated Line. Both solutions enable demand-based process control and energy-efficient operation in applications such as pumping stations, wastewater treatment plants, and blower and fan systems.

The Motor Integrated Line will make its debut at SPS 2026. Its market launch, along with that of the Motor Mounted Line featuring induction motors, is scheduled for 2027. The Motor Mounted Line with permanent magnet motors is already available.

For standardized pumping and water applications requiring high volumes, Innomotics also offers Flow Line motors with options specifically tailored to these applications.

Digital services for enhanced asset availability and security

Alongside energy-efficient drive technology, digital services and cybersecurity are becoming increasingly important. With Innomotics Asset Performance Management, the company offers digital services for condition monitoring and optimization of industrial assets. Data-driven analytics help identify potential failures at an early stage, optimize maintenance planning, and increase plant availability.

Another highlight at the Innomotics booth will be Integrate, a solution designed to support the secure integration and protection of industrial systems and data. It addresses the growing cybersecurity requirements of connected industrial operations and infrastructure applications.

Reliable solutions for marine and grid applications

For marine applications, Innomotics will showcase motors, generators, and drive systems for electric propulsion, onboard power generation and distribution, and auxiliary applications.

In the field of grid applications, the focus will be on synchronous condensers and STATCOM solutions that support grid stability and improve voltage quality, as well as onshore power supply solutions for vessels.

Visit Innomotics at SPS 2026:

November 24–26, 2026 | Nuremberg, Germany

Hall 1, Booth 240

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Contact:

Innomotics GmbH

Dario Artico

Mobile: +49 1525 8144721; E-Mail: [email protected]

Redefining reliable motion for a better tomorrow.

Innomotics GmbH is a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems that combines deep technical expertise and leading innovation in electrical solutions across industries and regions. With its more than 150 years of experience in developing electric motors, the company is the backbone for reliable drive technology in industry and infrastructure worldwide. Innomotics is a thought leader in the areas of industrial efficiency, electrification, sustainability, and digitalization. The company is headquartered in Nuremberg (Germany) and employs around 15,000 people worldwide. Annual revenue exceeds 3 billion euros. With 17 production sites and a comprehensive sales and service network in 49 countries, Innomotics has a well-balanced global presence in a growing market.

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