MENAFN - Pressat) Join MNB at their biggest ever event The Winter Craft Market, in collaboration with Out of the Blue Drill Hall, for a festive weekend celebrating creativity, independent makers, and all things handmade!

MNB is taking over the beautiful Drill Hall on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th December, bringing together over 30 independent makers and artists each day, with unique gifts, beautiful crafts, original artwork, and plenty of festive inspiration.

What can you look forward to?

30+ independent makers and artists each day 100% handmade products, no AI or drop-shippers! Special creative workshops (2 each day, ticketed separately) Delicious and festive food and drinks from the Drill Hall Café A welcoming, festive atmosphere and plenty of Christmas cheer!

A little Christmas kindness

This year, MNB is also delighted to be fundraising for Edinburgh North East Foodbank. Join the special Christmas Advent Calendar fundraiser on both days! Choose an advent door, make a donation and receive a unique gift from one of the wonderful traders. You might even find a Golden Frog hiding behind one of the doors, winning you an extra present! All donations will go directly to the Foodbank after the event.

Where: Out of the Blue Drill Hall, Edinburgh When: Saturday 5 & Sunday 6 December 2026 Time: 10am–4pm both days Free entry (tickets on Skiddle)

We'll also have a quieter Sensory Hour from 10am–11am, with no music or flashing lights.

Come along, support small businesses, discover something special, enjoy a little festive magic and help us spread some Christmas kindness in our community.

Shop small. Buy unique. Support local. Give a little kindness.

We can't wait to see you there!