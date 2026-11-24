MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Cold conditions intensified in Kashmir on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dipped at several places, with Pahalgam recording a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.

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A layer of fog also engulfed several areas of the valley on Tuesday morning.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the coldest night of the season as the night temperature settled at a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, officials of the Meteorological Department said.

The minimum was 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal for this time of the season, they added.

A layer of fog engulfed many areas of Srinagar and other places in the valley.

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The officials said that Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius.

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The minimum temperature at the tourist resort of Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag, settled at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, also the season's lowest, the officials said.

Pahalgam, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir.

They said Shopian, also in south Kashmir, registered the season's low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius,

Kupwara, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature at Kokernag settled at a low of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather in the valley till the month-end, and said there is a possibility of a further drop in the night temperature.