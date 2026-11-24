Futures Lower After Monday Surge
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stock index edged lower on Tuesday, as oil prices touched a three-month low, while weaker gold prices also weighed on sentiment.
The TSX sprang 891.59 points, or 2.7%, to close Monday at 34,081.44.
December futures for the TSX slipped 0.3% Tuesday.
The Canadian dollar edged up 0.18 cents to 69.79 cents U.S.
Reuters reported Monday Canada and Qatar are set to sign a foreign investment promotion and protection deal on Tuesday.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange recovered 25.56 points, or 3.7%, Monday to 712.63.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures fell on Tuesday, giving back some of the sharp gains from the previous session that were sparked by Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials stumbled 227 points, or 0.5%, early Tuesday, to 49,450.
Futures for the S&P 500 fell 68 points, or 0.9%, to 7,186.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite handed back 470.75 points, or 1.8%, at 25,337.75
Nvidia surged 31% Monday, leading a rally in chip stocks. In premarket trading Tuesday, the stock shed more than 3%.
Anthropic shares also fell more than 4%, briefly breaking below its IPO price, and adding pressure to the broader market on Tuesday.
Markets in Japan returned to trading after a long weekend, the Nikkei 225 vaulting 3.9%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dipped 0.7%.
Oil prices nicked lower 25 cents to $79.93 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices lost $8.75 to $3,622.15 U.S an
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stock index edged lower on Tuesday, as oil prices touched a three-month low, while weaker gold prices also weighed on sentiment.
The TSX sprang 891.59 points, or 2.7%, to close Monday at 34,081.44.
December futures for the TSX slipped 0.3% Tuesday.
The Canadian dollar edged up 0.18 cents to 69.79 cents U.S.
Reuters reported Monday Canada and Qatar are set to sign a foreign investment promotion and protection deal on Tuesday.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange recovered 25.56 points, or 3.7%, Monday to 712.63.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures fell on Tuesday, giving back some of the sharp gains from the previous session that were sparked by Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials stumbled 227 points, or 0.5%, early Tuesday, to 49,450.
Futures for the S&P 500 fell 68 points, or 0.9%, to 7,186.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite handed back 470.75 points, or 1.8%, at 25,337.75
Nvidia surged 31% Monday, leading a rally in chip stocks. In premarket trading Tuesday, the stock shed more than 3%.
Anthropic shares also fell more than 4%, briefly breaking below its IPO price, and adding pressure to the broader market on Tuesday.
Markets in Japan returned to trading after a long weekend, the Nikkei 225 vaulting 3.9%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dipped 0.7%.
Oil prices nicked lower 25 cents to $79.93 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices lost $8.75 to $3,622.15 U.S an
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